ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment

The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Dodgers give Joey Gallo a break on Friday evening

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gallo will take a seat on the bench after Trayce Thompson was chosen as Friday's left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 17.8% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
numberfire.com

Boston's Jarren Duran batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran will start in centerfield on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido taking seat Friday for Mets

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. James McCann will catch for Chris Bassitt and bat ninth. Nido started the past two games. McCann has a $2,100 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Dan Vogelbach in Mets' dugout Friday

New York Mets designated hitter Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach will sit after starting the past four games. Tyler Naquin will shift into the DH role while Mark Canha starts in left field and hits seventh.
MLB
numberfire.com

Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Joey Wendle
numberfire.com

Rays starting Taylor Walls at shortstop on Friday night

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Walls will operate the shortstop position after Yu Chang was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Walls to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in left field for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will take over in left field after Joey Gallo was benched versus Miami's right-hander Tommy Nance. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud catching on Friday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. d'Arnaud will take over the catching position after William Contreras was named Atlanta's designated hitter and Eddie Rosario was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Jose Quintana, our models project d'Arnaud to score 10.4...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Leon will handle catching duties after Gary Sanchez was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Luis Arraez was benched versus left-hander Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Arraez to score 5.0 FanDuel points at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

White Sox position Romy Gonzalez at second base on Friday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is batting leadoff in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will operate second base after Josh Harrison was shifted to third and Yoan Moncada was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Tommy Henry, our models project Gonzalez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rays starting Ji-Man Choi at first base on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Choi will man first base after Harold Ramirez was announced as Friday's designated hitter, Randy Arozarena was shifted to right field, and Manuel Margot was benched. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Luis Robert receives Friday off

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not starting in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Robert will take a seat after Adam Engel was picked as Friday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 289 batted balls this season, Robert has accounted for a 9.3% barrel rate and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Toronto's Alejandro Kirk batting cleanup in Friday's lineup

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Kirk will start at catcher after Danny Jansen was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Reid Detmers, our models project Kirk to score 9.1 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB
numberfire.com

Brent Rooker starting in Kansas City's Friday lineup

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is batting seventh in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rooker will take a break after Salvador Perez was shifted behind the plate, MJ Melendez was moved to left field, and Kyle Isbel was benched. numberFire's models project Rooker to score 4.1 FanDuel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki catching for Red Sox on Friday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Plawecki will take over behind the plate after Reese McGuire was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project Plawecki to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Christian Bethancourt sitting on Friday evening

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman / catcher Christian Bethancourt is not starting in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Bethancourt will take a break after Francisco Mejia was picked as Friday's catcher for JT Chargois. Per Baseball Savant on 177 batted balls this season, Bethancourt has produced a 13.6%...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy