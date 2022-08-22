ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert

By Kaitlyn Kendall
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Cook Medical is working to fill a large gap on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The group has partnered with the community to build "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store on the northwest corner of 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

The development would be adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.

Food deserts are an issue plaguing Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Community Food Access Coalition (ICFAC) calls Indianapolis one of the worst cities in America for food deserts.

ICFAC defines a food desert as an area of the city where more than 33% of the population lives more than a mile from a grocery store.

They say more than 208,000 Indianapolis residents live in a food desert and 10,500 of those people don't have access to a car or a bus to get to a grocery store.

Michael Mitchell lives in the area and says there aren't any grocery stores in the area.

As a diabetic, Mitchell said he has to watch what he eats. He said it is difficult to do with the limited options nearby.

Mitchell said he often resorts to fast food because he doesn't have a way to get around.

"It'll help me out a lot," Mitchell said. "It's going to help me big time. Because I don't have to worry about trying to get to the grocery store, I don't have to worry about calling someone to take me to the store. All I have to do is get up and come."

He along with many other neighbors are welcoming the grocery store with open arms.

"For this grocery store to be in our community it's like more convenient, we can have a place where we can go shopping. Basically, get good food," Christopher Davis said.

The project is well underway and expected to be completed in 2023.

Developers say the grocery will bring jobs and a much-needed food source to the community. The grocery store will be along the IndyGo purple line which is currently under construction.

Cook Medical is hosting a career fair this Saturday (August 27) from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. just behind the construction site.

WRTV reached out for an estimated timeline for the completion of the project and will update when we receive it.

To read more on the project, click here.

Comments / 11

Michael Ridenour
3d ago

There are reasons that businesses choose to not open locations in certain areas. The purpose of a business is to make a profit. If a profit cannot be made at a certain location a store will not be opened, or at least not for very long.

Reply
5
None
3d ago

Ohhh. Between the armed robberies and the shoplifting this place will be closed in 12 months. The hood always wins.

Reply
5
David McDonald
3d ago

well be careful going in and coming out to get shot right and everything else there that's why there ain't nothing there

Reply
4
 

