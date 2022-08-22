ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

gamecocksonline.com

Coach Quarles Assumes Director of Track & Field at James Madison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Long-time South Carolina Track & Field Assistant Head Coach Delethea “Dee” Quarles has announced her decision to become the new Director of Track & Field at James Madison University. Coach Quarles has coached the sport for 32 years, including 25 consecutive years with the Garnet and Black.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Carolina Cross Country Announces 2022 Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Aug. 26, 2022) – University of South Carolina has revealed the Gamecocks’ Cross-Country schedule on Friday, Aug. 26. Highlighting the six-weekend schedule is the Carolina Challenge on Sept. 3 in Camden, S.C. to kick off the season. The Gamecocks will compete in six meets, including the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback. In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record...
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Gamecocks Announce Fall Slate On The Course

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s golf announced its fall schedule on Thursday. The team will look to defend titles at two of its four events against some of the best fields in the nation. The Gamecocks will open the season again at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Sep. 12-14)...
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Gamecock Soccer to Host Block Parties September 1 and 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams will host a block party outside Stone Stadium prior to their respective matchups with in-state rival Clemson, the Athletics Department announced Friday (Aug. 26). The women will host the Tigers Thursday, September 1, and the men’s match will be Friday, September 2.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina DC Clayton White not worried about QB to DB transition for DQ Smith

DQ Smith joined the Gamecocks program in December as a quarterback for Spring Valley High School in Columbia. Now, Smith is preparing to line up as a defensive back. That’s a bit of an awkward transition from the outside looking in, but defensive coordinator Clayton White knows Smith has the ability to thrive in his newfound position.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Payton Patrick Doesn't Need to Look Far for Inspiration

Payton Patrick doesn’t need to look far to find athletes to look up to or to serve as an inspiration. The sophomore forward on the South Carolina women’s soccer team has an amazing sports history within her own family. Her biggest hero is her father, Dave, who played golf at the University of Maryland and had to shoulder a lot of responsibility in raising Payton and her brother in the absence their mother.
PARKTON, MD
gamecocksonline.com

No. 4 Gamecocks Shut Out UConn 3-0 on Thursday

STORRS, CT – The No. 4 South Carolina women’s soccer team remain undefeated after taking down UConn 3-0 on the Huskies’ home turf for the first meeting between the two in program history. Breaking Down the Action. The first 45 was a battle between the Gamecocks and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

As the Latin Festival approaches, more vendors are applying for South Carolina events

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This weekend will see the Main Street Latin Festival back for it's second straight year, and event officials are already expecting a good year. With more South Carolinians looking to be apart of fairs and festivals, state revenue officials says it’s another sign that people are getting more comfortable the country moves past the pandemic.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDOT to give update on Carolina Crossroads

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wondering what's the latest on the plans to unravel Malfunction Junction? South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday, August 30, to provide the latest information concerning the Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Project. Attendees at Tuesday's meeting -- 5-7 p.m. at...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC

