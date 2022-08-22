Payton Patrick doesn’t need to look far to find athletes to look up to or to serve as an inspiration. The sophomore forward on the South Carolina women’s soccer team has an amazing sports history within her own family. Her biggest hero is her father, Dave, who played golf at the University of Maryland and had to shoulder a lot of responsibility in raising Payton and her brother in the absence their mother.

PARKTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO