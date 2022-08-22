Read full article on original website
gamecocksonline.com
Coach Quarles Assumes Director of Track & Field at James Madison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Long-time South Carolina Track & Field Assistant Head Coach Delethea “Dee” Quarles has announced her decision to become the new Director of Track & Field at James Madison University. Coach Quarles has coached the sport for 32 years, including 25 consecutive years with the Garnet and Black.
gamecocksonline.com
Carolina Cross Country Announces 2022 Campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Aug. 26, 2022) – University of South Carolina has revealed the Gamecocks’ Cross-Country schedule on Friday, Aug. 26. Highlighting the six-weekend schedule is the Carolina Challenge on Sept. 3 in Camden, S.C. to kick off the season. The Gamecocks will compete in six meets, including the...
abccolumbia.com
Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback. In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record...
gamecocksonline.com
Gamecocks Announce Fall Slate On The Course
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s golf announced its fall schedule on Thursday. The team will look to defend titles at two of its four events against some of the best fields in the nation. The Gamecocks will open the season again at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Sep. 12-14)...
gamecocksonline.com
Gamecock Soccer to Host Block Parties September 1 and 2
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams will host a block party outside Stone Stadium prior to their respective matchups with in-state rival Clemson, the Athletics Department announced Friday (Aug. 26). The women will host the Tigers Thursday, September 1, and the men’s match will be Friday, September 2.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina DC Clayton White not worried about QB to DB transition for DQ Smith
DQ Smith joined the Gamecocks program in December as a quarterback for Spring Valley High School in Columbia. Now, Smith is preparing to line up as a defensive back. That’s a bit of an awkward transition from the outside looking in, but defensive coordinator Clayton White knows Smith has the ability to thrive in his newfound position.
gamecocksonline.com
Payton Patrick Doesn't Need to Look Far for Inspiration
Payton Patrick doesn’t need to look far to find athletes to look up to or to serve as an inspiration. The sophomore forward on the South Carolina women’s soccer team has an amazing sports history within her own family. Her biggest hero is her father, Dave, who played golf at the University of Maryland and had to shoulder a lot of responsibility in raising Payton and her brother in the absence their mother.
gamecocksonline.com
No. 4 Gamecocks Shut Out UConn 3-0 on Thursday
STORRS, CT – The No. 4 South Carolina women’s soccer team remain undefeated after taking down UConn 3-0 on the Huskies’ home turf for the first meeting between the two in program history. Breaking Down the Action. The first 45 was a battle between the Gamecocks and...
gamecocksonline.com
VIDEOS: Wednesday's Football Coordinators' News Conferences
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White met with the media on Wednesday, August 24.
Union County defeats Newberry High on gridiron
NEWBERRY — Union County High School garnered 14 points from two Newberry High second half fumbles, as they spoiled the Bulldogs’ head coach, Cedric Jeter, debut Friday evening at home with a 30-14 defeat. Starting their second offensive possession of the year at their 41, Bulldog quarterback Bryce...
Gaffney, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Union County High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near-record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future.
Lexington lottery ticket proves to be big winner; mom has son to thank
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A gut feeling and $10 was all that it took for a Columbia-area family to take home a sizeable lottery jackpot recently. South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #38 convenience store on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.
wach.com
As the Latin Festival approaches, more vendors are applying for South Carolina events
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This weekend will see the Main Street Latin Festival back for it's second straight year, and event officials are already expecting a good year. With more South Carolinians looking to be apart of fairs and festivals, state revenue officials says it’s another sign that people are getting more comfortable the country moves past the pandemic.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
thelakemurraynews.net
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in need...
SCDOT to give update on Carolina Crossroads
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wondering what's the latest on the plans to unravel Malfunction Junction? South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday, August 30, to provide the latest information concerning the Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Project. Attendees at Tuesday's meeting -- 5-7 p.m. at...
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
