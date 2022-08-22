ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Native Becomes Royalty at Minnesota State Fair

Day one of the Minnesota State Fair was a special and unexpected one for Brooklyn Park native Elaine Christiansen. The longtime volunteer at the Hamline Church Dining Hall became knighted Thursday by royal members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Christiansen, who is 92, was named duchess of the royal...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MIX 108

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
kdal610.com

DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction

ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Bus Driver Shortage Impacts State Fair Express Service

For the second straight year, people accustomed to catching the Minnesota State Fair Express bus in Brooklyn Park will have to find another option to get to the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Metro Transit announced it is scaling back State Fair Express bus service yet again due to a shortage of...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park

The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, September 15 from 4 to 7pm, Red Rocket Pizza truck will be on-site with Sesay performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
millcitytimes.com

Improvements Coming to Riverside Park and Bohemian Flats Park

Via an August 23rd e-announcement from the Minneapolis Park and Rec Board:. Detail showing Riverside Park and Annie Young Meadow, from the Mississippi Gorge Regional Park master plan. Bohemian Flats Park, not pictured, is to the northwest along the river. Opportunities to share your thoughts are coming soon!. Improvements are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

