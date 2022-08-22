Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
fox9.com
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Native Becomes Royalty at Minnesota State Fair
Day one of the Minnesota State Fair was a special and unexpected one for Brooklyn Park native Elaine Christiansen. The longtime volunteer at the Hamline Church Dining Hall became knighted Thursday by royal members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Christiansen, who is 92, was named duchess of the royal...
Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups
The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together. Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park. Updates from...
mprnews.org
Appetites: Predicting the Minnesota State Fair hits and misses
The Minnesota State Fair is upon us, and all of that food can be daunting. So we called on Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine food writer Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl to get us prepped for what to eat — and also what to avoid. Click play on the audio player above...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Minneapolis to see $12 million Lake Street project
MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Minnesota Thursday morning, his fourth stop on his six-state tour this week to see how cities are spending federal infrastructure money. Buttigieg saw how $12 million in federal funding will be used to add bus lanes and turn lanes on Lake Street...
mspmag.com
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
KARE
Amtrak train in Minnesota delayed due to 'police activity involving a trespasser incident'
BECKER, Minn. — Amtrak's Empire Builder Train 8 was delayed Friday morning after stopping in Minnesota due to "police activity involving a trespasser incident," according to Amtrak's Twitter page. It happened between Clear Lake and Becker and tweeted out at 9:47 a.m. The train, which departed Seattle on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Fair Gridlock: Long waits for Metro Transit Riders opening day
Getting to the Minnesota State Fair is a problem this first morning of the “Great Minnesota Get-Together”. There are reports of long lines and long waits for Metro Transit riders.
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
kdal610.com
DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction
ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Minnesota's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
ccxmedia.org
Bus Driver Shortage Impacts State Fair Express Service
For the second straight year, people accustomed to catching the Minnesota State Fair Express bus in Brooklyn Park will have to find another option to get to the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Metro Transit announced it is scaling back State Fair Express bus service yet again due to a shortage of...
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
ccxmedia.org
Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park
The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, September 15 from 4 to 7pm, Red Rocket Pizza truck will be on-site with Sesay performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
Red Ribbon Ride Wraps Up Amid an HIV Outbreak in the Twin Cities [VIDEO]
As cyclists in Minnesota’s 20th Red Ribbon Ride crossed the finish line August 21 and raised over $110,000 for three HIV organizations in the state, local health officials warned of a spike in HIV cases in three counties, reports ABC affiliate KSTP.com. As of May 2022, state data show...
millcitytimes.com
Improvements Coming to Riverside Park and Bohemian Flats Park
Via an August 23rd e-announcement from the Minneapolis Park and Rec Board:. Detail showing Riverside Park and Annie Young Meadow, from the Mississippi Gorge Regional Park master plan. Bohemian Flats Park, not pictured, is to the northwest along the river. Opportunities to share your thoughts are coming soon!. Improvements are...
Comments / 0