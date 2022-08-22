European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea of capping electricity prices, the CTK newswire cited Industry Minister Jozef Sikela as saying. He added the Czechs would favor an EU-wide price limit but gave no details on the potential new measures.

