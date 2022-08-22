Read full article on original website
Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Fall and Iran Talks Continue
Oil rose after a government report showed the US is exporting a record number of crude and refined products as the market waits to learn whether nuclear negotiations will clear a path for Iran to sell more oil. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to settle near $95 a barrel after...
Oil Falls as Rate Hike News Spikes Recession Fears
Oil dropped as traders digested hawkish headlines from US Federal Reserve officials ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, exacerbating recessionary fears. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.5% to below $93 a barrel. Following a choppy start, the market drifted lower as Fed officials dropped hawkish hints on economic policy ahead of the central bank’s Jackson Hole symposium. Rate hikes are typically seen as bearish for crude demand as they are aimed at cooling off the economy. Still, futures struggled to find direction this week, trading in close to a $10 range.
Oil Posts Weekly Gain as Saudi Arabia Warns of Supply Cuts
Oil rose this week with Saudi Arabia’s warning that supply cuts may be warranted overshadowing multiple bearish developments. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $93.06 a barrel on Friday for a 2.5% weekly gain. Prices have been buoyed since the Saudi oil minister said the OPEC+ alliance may limit production to stabilize a volatile market. Meanwhile, the US central bank probably will continue raising interest rates to combat inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled. Higher rates are typically seen as damaging to energy demand.
Onshore Drilling Rig Use To Increase Over The Next Five Years
Westwood has revealed that the use of the worldwide onshore drilling rig fleet is recovering with dayrates increasing in several regions. — The specialist energy market research and consultancy firm Westwood Global Energy has revealed a healthy recovery roadmap for the global land rig market, driven by higher commodity pricing and mounting pressures around energy security.
This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the latest crude oil price moves, natural gas prices, the Inflation Reduction Act and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
UK Offshore Drillers Could Go On Strike If Pay Conditions Are Not Met
Unite has started a ballot on strike action for over 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers covered by the UK Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA). — UK workers' union Unite has started a ballot for over 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA) on strike action.
UK Imports No Fuel From Russia for First Time
The UK imported no fuel from Russia for the first time on record in June as the government achieved its ambition to phase out all purchases of natural gas and oil in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Figures, released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, showed...
Biden Admin Urges Fuel-Export Cuts to Restock Northeast
The Biden administration is warning refiners that it may take “emergency measures” to address fuel exports as stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuel remain near historically low levels in the Northeast. While East Coast gasoline and diesel inventories are well below normal, exports of US refined products are...
Diesel Pinch Looms
The global diesel market looks set to get even tighter as power generators and industrial users seek relief from surging natural gas prices. Consumers are seeking alternatives to gas after prices rallied to unprecedented levels as Europe shuns Russian barrels. It’s also happening as global diesel stockpiles remain unusually low at a time inventories are typically expanding in preparation for a boost in consumption over winter.
OPEC Deepens Support for Saudi Call to Consider Action
OPEC’s united front on possible action grew stronger, as more nations endorsed Saudi Arabia’s view that supply curbs may be needed to stabilize world oil markets. Within 48 hours of comments from Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that OPEC might have to curtail production, fellow members Iraq, Algeria, Kuwait, Equatorial Guinea and Venezuela released statements expressing their support. Further endorsements came on Thursday from Libya and Congo.
EU Eyes Emergency Talks on Energy Crisis
European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea of capping electricity prices, the CTK newswire cited Industry Minister Jozef Sikela as saying. He added the Czechs would favor an EU-wide price limit but gave no details on the potential new measures.
UK Energy Regulator Announces Tariff Cap Increase
Great Britain’s independent energy regulator Ofgem has announced that the default tariff cap will increase to $4,183 (GBP 3,549) from October 1, 2022. Ofgem, which highlighted that the cap has increased by 80 percent since the last update, outlined that the main drivers of the increase are a rise in wholesale costs, increased wholesale volatility costs and adjustment allowance, backwardation costs, network costs, and other costs, which are said to include policy costs and smart costs.
USA Henry Hub Gas Prices Climb to Record High
U.S. Henry Hub prices have climbed to a record high, Rystad Energy analyst Lu Ming Pang highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday. The commodity almost hit the $10 per MMbtu mark for the first time, Pang outlined, adding that Henry Hub has typically averaged about $2 to $4 per MMbtu in previous summers.
UK Boosts Production And Cuts Dependence On Imported Gas
New figures show that UK domestic gas production in the first half of 2022 was 26 percent higher than in the same period in 2021. — New figures show that UK domestic gas production in the first half of 2022 was 26 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which is enough to heat almost 3.5 million homes for a year.
Drilling Systems Delivers Well-Control Training Lab To WTC
3t Energy Group’s Drilling Systems has delivered a bespoke well control training lab to Western Texas College (WTC) with the installation of its cutting-edge simulators. The new lab will provide in-demand well-control training for petroleum technology students, petroleum industry clients, and well-servicing employees in drilling, workover, intervention, and operational procedures. Currently, the closest sites to Snyder for Well Control training in Texas are in Odessa and San Antonio.
Southern Louisiana Pointed Out As Major CCUS Hotbed
Enverus has released a report stating that Southern Louisiana stood out among numerous locations considered for large-scale CCUS projects around the world. A global energy data analytics and SaaS technology company Enverus has released a report stating that Southern Louisiana stood out among numerous locations considered for large-scale carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects around the world.
Amazon Signs Hydrogen Deal to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
Amazon.com Inc. agreed to buy enough carbon-free hydrogen from Plug Power Inc. to run 30,000 forklifts or 800 long-haul trucks annually in a push to use less fossil fuels and decarbonize its operations. Plug’s shares surged. Plug will sell the logistics giant almost 11,000 tons of so-called green hydrogen...
