Salt Lake City, UT

Josh Newman talks CFB kickoff, Pac-12 latest, scouting the Gators…. the NIT + more

The Trib's Josh Newman joins The Drive to talk CFB kickoff, Pac-12 latest, scouting the home Gators, NIL, MSG losing the NIT + more.
USU head coach Blake Anderson joins Freddie + Fitz on ESPNRadio

Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson joins Freddie + Fitz to talk kickoff 2022, expectations of defending MWC champ Aggies, coaching through unimaginable loss + more.
