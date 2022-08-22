Read full article on original website
Elliot Fall talks RSL, new faces, win over SEA, draw at home, trip to Dallas + more
Real Salt Lake GM Elliot Fall joins The Drive to recap summer transfer window, new faces on the roster, stars nearing a return(?), a win in SEA, draw at home, weekend matchup with Dallas, a scouting trip abroad + more.
Josh Newman talks CFB kickoff, Pac-12 latest, scouting the Gators…. the NIT + more
The Trib's Josh Newman joins The Drive to talk CFB kickoff, Pac-12 latest, scouting the home Gators, NIL, MSG losing the NIT + more.
USU head coach Blake Anderson joins Freddie + Fitz on ESPNRadio
Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson joins Freddie + Fitz to talk kickoff 2022, expectations of defending MWC champ Aggies, coaching through unimaginable loss + more.
Roxy Bernstein on the latest in the Pac-12, realignment chatter, No. 7 Utes + more
Pac-12 Network analyst Roxy Bernstein joins The Drive to discuss the latest in the conference, realignment chatter continuing, No. 7 Utes expectations in Gainesville, remaining not so friendly with a Friends star + more.
