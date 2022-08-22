Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
Bodybuilder Michelle Jin’s Star is On the Rise
The sport of bodybuilding is a global one. The IFBB Pro League features and promotes athletes all over the world. One of those athletes is women’s bodybuilder Michelle Jin, who has already placed in the top three at the 2022 New York Pro and Toronto Pro contests. The significance of that is that it was her return to the stage after nearly two years of recovering from back and neck injuries.
ComicBook
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
Jeff Gordon Returning To Racing: NASCAR World Reacts
After taking a hiatus from the sport of racing for a while, Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for a special event. Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to an announcement from IMSA. Gordon said he's looking forward to the event.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter channels ‘The Undertaker,’ lands frightening tombstone piledriver finish on ‘Contender Series’ (Video)
Darrius Flowers scored a UFC contract on Week 5 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” by finishing Amiran Gogoladze just over a minute into their welterweight contest last Tues. night (Aug. 23, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Flowers was stuck in an...
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative
Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE SmackDown Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Detroit, and WWE will be taping two episodes. WWE has already confirmed that Happy Corbin will face Ricochet, and Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Natalya & Sonya Deville will face off in a fatal four way.
Yardbarker
Jon Moxley took shots at Vince McMahon and WWE after AEW Rampage taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley addressed fans in his home state of Ohio on Wednesday night following the taping of Friday’s episode of Rampage. Moxley and Bryan Danielson came out to the ring. Pwinsider.com reports that Moxley did a promo about how he and Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. He recalled some of his memories in Cleveland and noted none were as special as beating CM Punk to unify the titles earlier in the night.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
