wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
PWMania
Return and New Match Announced for WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A return and a new singles match have been announced for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which will take place in Detroit. A match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn has been scheduled for tonight’s show. This comes as McIntyre continues his march toward WWE Clash at The Castle, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the title of undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is also scheduled to appear on tonight’s show.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative
Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Expected for Call-Ups to the Main Roster
As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles over the last week about Solo Sikoa possibly joining the main roster “in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.” Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He joined WWE last year.
PWMania
AEW All Out Match Reportedly Pulled, Latest on Plans for the All Out Card
According to reports, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara is no longer on the AEW All Out card. As previously reported, Kingston and Guevara had some backstage conflict in Minneapolis earlier this month after Guevara insulted Kingston during an in-ring promo at the AEW Rampage tapings, which was cut from the final product that aired on TNT. Kingston was suspended for two weeks, but his suspension has now been lifted, and he is set to return to Dynamite next week in Chicago.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
PWMania
The Velveteen Dream Reveals New Look and Campaigns for His Return to WWE
Former WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream, known as Patrick Clark, recently debuted a new look and is currently campaigning to be brought back to the company. This week, Dream made his return to Instagram and published his first post there since January 3, 2021. He shared a number of photos with a cryptic message that were taken during a recent photo shoot featuring his new look.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
PWMania
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Recalls He and Edge Being Freaked Out by a Vince McMahon Backstage Speech
On the most recent episode of “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy discussed his feud with Edge and offered some new details. For those of you who are unaware, the real-life breakup of Lita Hardy and Matt Hardy in 2005 caused a significant increase in the level of tension between Edge and Matt Hardy.After being fired from his job at the company, Matt was later rehired, and the subsequent shoot was turned into a storyline for television. At the 2005 SummerSlam event, a match between Edge and Matt was scheduled to take place. Matt gave an account of the conversation that took place between Vince McMahon, Edge, and himself regarding that match:
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
PWMania
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
411mania.com
Two Names Set For Tonight’s Double Taping of WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
WWE will film two episodes back-to-back of Smackdown tonight, and a new report suggests two names will be returning. Fightful Select reports that both Xavier Woods and JBL are set to appear at tonight’s taping in Detroit. Xavier Woods has been out of action for the entire month after...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
PWMania
Billy Gunn Trying to Slow Down AEW Talent to Prolong Their Careers
AEW star Billy Gunn recently spoke on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gunn said the following about working as a coach in AEW:. “You have to have trust with all talent when you do that....
PWMania
Details on What Was Said During “Mandatory” Backstage Meeting Prior to AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, top stars in AEW are said to be involved in “a ton of backstage drama.”. Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting, and AEW President Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” about it, according to Fightful Select. Khan discussed the company’s plans to grow the talent relations and development team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Signs With WME to Represent Her in All Career Endeavors
According to Variety, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has signed a contract with WME (William Morris Endeavor) to be represented in all aspects of her career. According to the story, the Hollywood agency will work to build her in podcasting, acting, marketing, and other areas. Belair signed with...
