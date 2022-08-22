Read full article on original website
Portal Warehousing opens month-to-month flex-warehouse space in Tempe
Portal Warehousing recently opened a month-to-month flex-warehouse and logistics space for small business, e-commerce and industrial merchants/tenants in Tempe (2636 S. Wilson St. Suite 104). It is the only offering of its kind in Phoenix that caters to emerging e-commerce sellers. This 35,000-square-foot facility has 36 units, ranging in size from 50 square feet to 1,500 square feet to accommodate a variety of business owners.
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings Has Gone Up Drastically In Phoenix, Arizona
If you're on the hunt for a new home, it looks like there are plenty of places available in Phoenix, Arizona. We have the statistics you need for your search.
AZFamily
Report shows rent prices dropping in City of Glendale over past year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cities across the Phoenix metro area have seen skyrocketing rent prices. According to data from Rent.com, the city of Phoenix has seen rent prices jump 31% from July 2021 to July 2022. The city of Mesa is up 13.8%. The city of Chandler is up 18%.
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
AZFamily
Phoenix area rent prices may be leveling off, real estate expert says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Elysia Kehoe and Chris Olivera are like many renters, having a tough time finding an affordable place to live. “We’ve been looking about a month,” said Kehoe. “Prices are just going up constantly, and not by a little, they are going up $100 every other week.” But there may be some rental relief in sight.
azbigmedia.com
MODUS Companies will build 470 build-to-rent homes on 39 acres in Casa Grande
One of the country’s leading developers of Net Zero communities, MODUS Companies, has just closed on 39 acres in Casa Grande, Arizona. While the city currently only has a population of 57,000+ residents, it is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, thanks to companies like Nikola, LUCID and KOHLER coming to the area and bringing 6,400+ job opportunities along with them.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
85209.com
Cinnaholic to Open Bakery at Signal Butte and Hampton
Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community. Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
azbigmedia.com
BentallGreenOak buys Lakin Park in Goodyear for $109.2M
Cushman & Wakefield has advised the sale of a fully leased 730,760-square-foot Class A big-box distribution building on over 46 acres in Goodyear (Phoenix), Arizona. Newly constructed in the first quarter of 2022, the property referred to as Lakin Park Building 1A is 100% leased to a single tenant and sold for $109.2 million.
West Valley View
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
azbigmedia.com
Drunk Shakespeare opens at Arizona Center on Aug. 25
Arizona Center, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Phoenix, prepares to welcome the “smashed” hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, for a limited run, Aug. 25, 2022 through Jan. 14, 2023 at The Rose Theatre. Created by Scott Griffin and David Hudson and directed by...
azbigmedia.com
Southwest Casting Expo premieres in time for Arizona film tax credits
Scottsdale-based Good Faith Casting company expects its inaugural actors’ conference will be a blockbuster, thanks in large part to the new Arizona film tax credits. Although not signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, Senate Bill 1708 — stipulating a $125 million tax credit to entice film and TV productions to Arizona — became law in July. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program will take effect January 1, 2023. With the passing of the new film-tax incentive, the hope is that the local film and television industry and workforce will expand, generating further economic benefits for the state. Approved productions can receive:
azbigmedia.com
These 2 new brands are coming to Old Town Scottsdale
AR Concepts, the creative restaurant group renown for creating Mesquite Fresh Street Mex, is unveiling two new grab-and-go brands uniquely hosted in the same 2,000 square-foot location in Old Town Scottsdale. Located at 4441 N. Buckboard Trail, Scottsdale, Ariz., Chickadees Chicken and Fries and Grindhouse Espresso Bar will debut during the restaurant’s Labor Day weekend grand opening.
azbigmedia.com
Frontier Airlines announces 10 new routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor
Phoenix’s fourth largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, announced ten new routes that will begin in the winter season. Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle announced the routes today from the recently re-modernized Terminal 3 along with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Frontier...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in the dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler
Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
KTAR.com
Peoria moves forward with sustainability plan that looks to reduce water use by 5%
PHOENIX – The West Valley city of Peoria adopted a sustainability plan that targets water-use reduction and reliance on well pumping in eight years. The Peoria City Council approved the plan at Tuesday night’s meeting. The plan outlines new goals and initiatives that include reducing energy costs, conserving resources and executing smart water principles.
nomadlawyer.org
Chandler: 7 Best Places To Visit In Chandler, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chandler Arizona. A trip to Chandler, Arizona will provide you with a wealth of information about the city and its surrounding areas. The city is southeast of Phoenix and offers many attractions, including a number of parks, including the Desert Breeze Park, which includes vintage train rides.
