Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
Return and New Match Announced for WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A return and a new singles match have been announced for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which will take place in Detroit. A match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn has been scheduled for tonight’s show. This comes as McIntyre continues his march toward WWE Clash at The Castle, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the title of undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is also scheduled to appear on tonight’s show.
The Velveteen Dream Reveals New Look and Campaigns for His Return to WWE
Former WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream, known as Patrick Clark, recently debuted a new look and is currently campaigning to be brought back to the company. This week, Dream made his return to Instagram and published his first post there since January 3, 2021. He shared a number of photos with a cryptic message that were taken during a recent photo shoot featuring his new look.
Several WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Expected for Call-Ups to the Main Roster
As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles over the last week about Solo Sikoa possibly joining the main roster “in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.” Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He joined WWE last year.
AEW All Out Match Reportedly Pulled, Latest on Plans for the All Out Card
According to reports, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara is no longer on the AEW All Out card. As previously reported, Kingston and Guevara had some backstage conflict in Minneapolis earlier this month after Guevara insulted Kingston during an in-ring promo at the AEW Rampage tapings, which was cut from the final product that aired on TNT. Kingston was suspended for two weeks, but his suspension has now been lifted, and he is set to return to Dynamite next week in Chicago.
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
Bianca Belair Signs With WME to Represent Her in All Career Endeavors
According to Variety, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has signed a contract with WME (William Morris Endeavor) to be represented in all aspects of her career. According to the story, the Hollywood agency will work to build her in podcasting, acting, marketing, and other areas. Belair signed with...
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
Bully Ray Talks About NWA Reminding Him Of ECW, His Relationship With Billy Corgan
Bully Ray recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his relationship with Billy Corgan, the freedom today’s NWA and how it reminds him of his days in ECW, as well as talking to NWA about Kamille and KiLynn King.
Matt Hardy Recalls He and Edge Being Freaked Out by a Vince McMahon Backstage Speech
On the most recent episode of “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy discussed his feud with Edge and offered some new details. For those of you who are unaware, the real-life breakup of Lita Hardy and Matt Hardy in 2005 caused a significant increase in the level of tension between Edge and Matt Hardy.After being fired from his job at the company, Matt was later rehired, and the subsequent shoot was turned into a storyline for television. At the 2005 SummerSlam event, a match between Edge and Matt was scheduled to take place. Matt gave an account of the conversation that took place between Vince McMahon, Edge, and himself regarding that match:
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Stephanie McMahon Wishes Vince McMahon a Happy Birthday
Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE, turns 77 today. Mr. McMahon was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on August 24, 1945. He transformed WWE from a pro wrestling company to a major force in world sports entertainment before announcing his retirement on July 22 amid allegations of misconduct. The majority shareholder in WWE is still McMahon.
Trish Stratus Recalls Infamous WWE Rivalry With Stephanie McMahon
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about her rivalry with Stephanie McMahon and their match at WWE No Way Out 2001, as well as getting unexpected help from Triple H and William Regal during it and more.
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
Billy Gunn Trying to Slow Down AEW Talent to Prolong Their Careers
AEW star Billy Gunn recently spoke on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gunn said the following about working as a coach in AEW:. “You have to have trust with all talent when you do that....
Theory Getting His Frist Name Back?, Latest on Theory’s WWE Push Under Triple H
It’s possible that Theory will resume using his first name. Theory is now referred to as Austin Theory in updated event listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire. There is as of yet no information to indicate whether this is some kind of mistake or whether WWE will be giving Theory back his first name.
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
Trevor Murdoch Explains What Led To End Of His Run In IMPACT Wrestling
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an extensive one-on-one interview. During the discussion, the NWA World Champion touched on such topics as how he ended up being brought into IMPACT Wrestling, why his run with the promotion fizzled out and more. Featured below are some of...
