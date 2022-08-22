ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic House, Senate campaign committees outpace Republicans in July

By Caroline Vakil
 4 days ago
(Getty Images)

(The Hill) – Democrats’ campaign arms in the House and Senate have outpaced that of their Republican counterparts for the month of July, according to recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

While the House Republicans’ campaign arm said in filings last week they had raised $9.8 million last month, their Democratic counterpart said they had raised $13.5 million in July.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said in filings that they had raised $10.1 million in contrast to the $8.1 million that was raised by the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm.

The development comes as Senate Republicans’ campaign arm reportedly slashed millions of dollars in spending for advertising in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin since Aug. 1. An NRSC spokesperson told The Washington Post that ad buys being shared with campaigns were being given more priority, arguing that they were not leaving those states.

Still, post-fundraising hauls in the last fundraising quarter showed a number of Democratic challengers in competitive Senate races posting better figures than their Republican contenders. Some Republicans have acknowledged that control of the Senate could prove tighter for Republicans, in what should be a more favorable environment for them, than previously thought.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week.

But other Republican groups are posting better numbers than Democrats, including the Republican National Committee (RNC), which said it has raised $11.8 million for the month of July while $10.7 million had been raised by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

