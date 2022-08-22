Read full article on original website
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
HOUSTON — A power outage at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is causing a chain reaction of delays in flights including here in Houston Wednesday morning. The airport initially reported the outage at 5:15 a.m. and power was restored nearly three hours later at about 8 a.m. The outage was enough to make an impact on air travel even here in Houston.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth: Condolences pour in from Houston Brits, Texas leaders
HOUSTON — The news of Queen Elizabeth's death is being met with sadness around the world, including those in Houston. Inside the British Isles shop in Rice Village, there was a somber mood when news broke the queen had passed away. Many native Brits and plenty of others come to this store for English foods and other items. Among them are many things featuring Queen Elizabeth's image or likenss.
Silver Alert: 76-year-old man with memory issues last seen in his SW Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a southwest Houston man missing since Wednesday night. Lincoln Williams, 76, has memory issues and could be disoriented, according to officials. Williams was last seen around 10 p.m. leaving his residence in the 16300 block of Calistoga Court near Willowridge...
Construction will cut down lanes on Memorial Drive until October
HOUSTON — If your commute takes you down Memorial Drive, you might want to start looking for alternate routes for the next month or so. A new construction project will cut down the lanes until October. It's happening near the tunnels in the westbound lanes from Westcott to the...
Train derailment in Sugar Land will have drivers taking detours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A train derailment in Sugar Land could be causing you to make a detour, and it’s expected to be there through Friday. It happened at Highway 90 at Dairy Ashford. It appears a tree fell on the tracks, which may have led to the derailment.
Queen Elizabeth II left an impression on Houston's Antioch Mission Baptist Church during her 1991 visit
HOUSTON — Part of Queen Elizabeth II's Texas tour in 1991 included a trip to Houston. Her Majesty toured Johnson Space Center and attended a service at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. “They remember her countenance, very proud woman, very strong woman," said Pastor Lou McElroy. He wasn’t there at...
Read to Final Four | Nearly 40,000 Houston-area students participating in city-wide reading competition
HOUSTON — The countdown is on!. We're less than eight months out from Houston once again hosting college basketball's biggest event — the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four. But it's not all about basketball leading up to the Final Four. Many kids have books on the brain. On...
Wells Fargo grant aims to expand homeownership for families of color in Houston
HOUSTON — Local leaders are hoping a new grant will increase homeownership for families of color across the Houston area. The grant was announced Tuesday as local organizations received $7.5 million from Wells Fargo to support homebuyers of color. The project aims to create at least 5,000 new homeowners...
Teen girl found dead on side of Liberty County road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
November election reminders: Vote-by mail information; registration deadline; other key dates
HOUSTON — You'll be hearing a lot about the November election in the coming weeks as the countdown to Election Day is in full force. There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with the nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. If...
'Terribly unsafe' | Motorcycle motorcade caught on camera in Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
HOUSTON — Trails meant only for pedestrians and bikes were taken over by motorcycles Monday night and it was caught on video. “I was coming back from a walk or run,” Evan Lewis said. He's the one who shot the video of the motorcade. He said he first...
STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend
HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too. Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start...
Why is 'Skelly', the 12-foot lovable Halloween decoration, so hard to find?
HOUSTON — Halloween may be two months away but many people looking for the year’s biggest decorations are finding they’re already sold out. Some of the favorites include Home Depot’s elaborate animatronics like its 12-foot skeleton known as Skelly. It’s been sold out since it first went on sale this year in July. Its other animatronics, like its 12-foot witch and giant werewolf, are also currently sold out online.
Car crashes into popular restaurant with customers inside on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6. We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while...
Houston woman warns others after saying she was tracked by AirPods
HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman is warning others after she said her location was tracked for hours by an Apple AirPod headphone, which uses Bluetooth technology. Apple admits on its website that it has gotten reports of criminals using AirPods and AirTags maliciously, but said they’re working with law enforcement to try to combat it.
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
HIDDEN GEM: Rosenberg Library
GALVESTON, Texas — Books can teach us so much about history and the world around us. So can the building that houses them. "We are the oldest continuously operating public library in the state of Texas," said Mike Miller, executive director of Rosenberg Library in Galveston. "We’ve been in business since 1871."
Constable says coyote killed Ft. Bend Co. pet; video captured one jumping up six-foot fence
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
At least 1 dead in west Harris County house fire
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a fire started at a house in west Harris County Friday morning. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to a home on Seaberg Road in Crosby. Investigators said an elderly man was found dead. KHOU 11 is working to...
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
