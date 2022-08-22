ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

HOUSTON — A power outage at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is causing a chain reaction of delays in flights including here in Houston Wednesday morning. The airport initially reported the outage at 5:15 a.m. and power was restored nearly three hours later at about 8 a.m. The outage was enough to make an impact on air travel even here in Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Remembering Queen Elizabeth: Condolences pour in from Houston Brits, Texas leaders

HOUSTON — The news of Queen Elizabeth's death is being met with sadness around the world, including those in Houston. Inside the British Isles shop in Rice Village, there was a somber mood when news broke the queen had passed away. Many native Brits and plenty of others come to this store for English foods and other items. Among them are many things featuring Queen Elizabeth's image or likenss.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
KHOU

Teen girl found dead on side of Liberty County road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend

HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too. Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why is 'Skelly', the 12-foot lovable Halloween decoration, so hard to find?

HOUSTON — Halloween may be two months away but many people looking for the year’s biggest decorations are finding they’re already sold out. Some of the favorites include Home Depot’s elaborate animatronics like its 12-foot skeleton known as Skelly. It’s been sold out since it first went on sale this year in July. Its other animatronics, like its 12-foot witch and giant werewolf, are also currently sold out online.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston woman warns others after saying she was tracked by AirPods

HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman is warning others after she said her location was tracked for hours by an Apple AirPod headphone, which uses Bluetooth technology. Apple admits on its website that it has gotten reports of criminals using AirPods and AirTags maliciously, but said they’re working with law enforcement to try to combat it.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect

HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Rosenberg Library

GALVESTON, Texas — Books can teach us so much about history and the world around us. So can the building that houses them. "We are the oldest continuously operating public library in the state of Texas," said Mike Miller, executive director of Rosenberg Library in Galveston. "We’ve been in business since 1871."
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

At least 1 dead in west Harris County house fire

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a fire started at a house in west Harris County Friday morning. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to a home on Seaberg Road in Crosby. Investigators said an elderly man was found dead. KHOU 11 is working to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
