sunnysidepost.com
If De Niro’s Astoria Project Truly Prioritized Workforce Diversification and Advancement, It’d Be Built Union
Brian Sampson has it all wrong. Yes, construction work is a pathway to the middle class. However, that is only true because of the collective power of union labor. Union labor created the prevailing wage. Union labor created healthcare and pension benefits for construction workers. Union labor advocates for safety legislation, wage, and benefit theft legislation. Union labor enforces these laws. Union labor monitors the unscrupulous conduct of some employers in the industry and help our public agencies enforce wage and hour laws, anti-discrimination laws, anti-harassment laws and many others that make it possible for construction workers to earn and keep a middle-class lifestyle.
sunnysidepost.com
Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
sunnysidepost.com
Saints and Sinners Irish Pub in Woodside to Close after 21-Year Run
A beloved Irish bar in Woodside – known for its pints of Guinness, friendly atmosphere and food — will close Saturday after a 21-year run. Saints and Sinners, located 59-21 Roosevelt Ave., will shutter for good Aug. 27, according to a statement released by the owner via social media Wednesday.
sunnysidepost.com
WATCH: Brazen Suspect Steals Woman’s Cell Phone From Inside Woodside Subway Station
Police on Wednesday released video of an alleged thief stealing a cellphone from a woman inside the 61st Street subway station in Woodside earlier this month. The video shows the suspect standing on the Manhattan bound 7 train platform watching the victim as she sits on a bench while texting on her phone at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
