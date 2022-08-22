Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This...
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not having working taillights, but the driver instead sped up and drove north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the SUV reached speeds of 85 mph during the chase.
Cracked timber causes shutdown of Vigo Co. bridge
Vigo County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Structural issues have cropped up under a local bridge. Now, a portion of one Vigo County roadway is closed to traffic. The bridge is located on Greencastle Road, between North Adams Street and East Rio Grande Avenue. That stretch of road had to be shut down Friday after timbers beneath the bridge split, causing the road’s surface to sink in areas.
Paris man dies after mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced...
ACEs training showcases the long-term impact of childhood trauma
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Kelsey Carr didn’t mince words on the impact of childhood trauma. “Adverse childhood experiences is one of the biggest public health concerns in the nation, if not the world,” she said. Carr and Bill Loffer have been working over the last several months to...
Need for local foster parents continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local foster care agency says there’s a big need in the area for more foster homes. According to Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency Licensing Specialist Tammy Robinson, Indiana currently has about 6,000 foster homes. But, she says there are currently more than 13,000 children in Indiana that need a home.
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of the new eatery.
3rd Annual Blackout Addiction 5k set to happen next week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Grab your glow sticks and get ready for the 3rd annual Blackout Addiction 5k that starts next week. The Wabash Valley Recovery center will be hosting the 5k at Fairbanks park on September 9th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will start with a guest speaker discussing their experiences and recovery from addiction. Participants will run through several glow stations where sponsors will spray them with glow paint.
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with Nexstar’s WANE Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed two others and injured two more. The family said:. “Jayden was a shining light in our family. He was...
Thousands of community members participate in “Wear Blue Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thousands of people around Vigo County showed their support for the Indiana State community following the death of three students in a crash over the weekend, in an event coined “Wear Blue Day.”. The push started earlier this week, when the daughter of head...
Indiana State University touts gains amid lower enrollment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The rate of people going to college in Indiana and around the country saw a decline during the pandemic. And while total enrollment is down at one local college, its leaders say it’s seeing growth in some key areas. Wednesday, Indiana State University...
Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase.
Art Guild putting finishing touches on Sullivan mural
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community art project, several months in the making, is now complete in the city of Sullivan. Members of The Art Guild in Sullivan painted a patriotic mural on the side of Riggs Hardware. Artist and guild member Steve Tucker designed the mural. Art guild...
THCC celebrates yearly community achievements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held its 109th annual meeting at the Terre Haute Convention Center on Thursday. This meeting is an annual celebration of the accomplishments that have been achieved by community leaders and businesses in Terre Haute. Numerous awards were given out.
Students invade Rose-Hulman ahead of new semester
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology welcomed its class of 2026 to campus Friday. Move-in Day is always an exciting time for students and faculty as truckloads of furniture, electronics, and clothing make their way into parking lots and students get to meet their new neighbors for the upcoming semester.
Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the...
Rose-Hulman gets high marks from national organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is once again receiving high marks in “The Best 388 Colleges” book produced by The Princeton Review. Not only was it recognized as a “best value college”, but it was also ranked among the top ten in several categories.
