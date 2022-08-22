Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s 2022 Oktoberfest is here – and it’s celebrating 50 years
Yep, you read that right, Snowbird’s outpost of the historic Bavarian bash is a half-century old this year. If that’s not a reason to raise a glass and a smile, I don’t know what is. Apparently the first ever Utah beer and brats fest was visited by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
dishingpc.com
Enjoy Seafood in Park City
While you may not think of land-locked Park City as a seafood destination, this mountain town has a surprisingly diverse supply of fresh seafood, often offered side by side with the farm-fresh produce and wild meats harvested closer by. Here are a few suggestions for finding fresh seafood in Park...
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Salt Lake City
Utah is a popular tourist destination with five national parks in the state. Outdoor sports are another big reason people vacation here, but even repeat visitors may not know Utah’s capital city is a hub for great Asain food. On my visit, I focused on finding the best Korean...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
ABC 4
Teacher makeover winner announced
You nominated your favorite teachers and today we announced the winner. Nominated by Sadie Ferguson, Emily Paxton is a teacher at Highland High School. Sadie says, “She is THE best human being that I know! And the best mom to the cutest 5-year-old! She is always willing to help anyone and everyone. That said, she deserves to do something for herself! She gives her all to the kids that she teaches and tries to make learning fun. She has also had a hard few months, having some ups and downs with mental health. There is no one more deserving than Emily!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
College Football News
Utah vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
Utah vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida. Record: Utah (0-0), Florida (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Easton Oliverson continues to show strength, determination
The remarkable recovery of Utah little leaguer Easton Oliverson continues to amaze his family and medical staff.
ksl.com
What's causing the traffic on Salt Lake's canyon roads? Wildfire mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY — In August 2021, a tree struck a Pacific Gas & Electric power line in Northern California, sending sparks into the drought-plagued forest. Within weeks, the Dixie Fire burned 963,000 acres, destroyed 1,329 buildings and left burn scars over swaths of the state that continue to flood.
deseret.com
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
Comments / 0