The Woodlands, TX

Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate

Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables' offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23

Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shenandoah tax rate sees near 18% decrease

Shenandoah adopted a new tax rate that is around 18% lower than the previous fiscal year. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah City Council approved a 17.9% decrease in the tax rate for the next fiscal year after a unanimous vote during an Aug. 24 meeting. The tax rate for the...
SHENANDOAH, TX
Community Impact Houston

First phase of parks and recreation upgrades in The Woodlands estimated at $8.2M in 2023

The Woodlands Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes presented a parks and recreation plan at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The first phase of parks and recreation improvements planned in The Woodlands Township in the coming years includes $8.2 million in projects identified for 2023, according to discussion at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget

Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

See recent trends in office, industrial and retail real estate in The Woodlands area in August

See how The Woodlands' commercial real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Recent trends in commercial occupancy continued as of August reports, with office vacancies in The Woodlands area up to 17.6%, compared to 16.2% a year ago. Although industrial spaces remain leased at a rate of over 93%, no industrial space is under construction in The Woodlands area. Retail occupancy increased from 95% in the third quarter of 2021 to 95.4% as of Aug. 1, and 188,980 square feet of retail space is under construction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office

The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

