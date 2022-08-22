Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Savage, Sara Emolene
Sara Emolene Savage, 24, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 16, 2022, in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Isa Louise
Isa Louise Smith, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 24, 2022. She was born August 10, 1940, in Wood County, the daughter of the late Sylvia Jane Wyatt Lowther and the late Halbert Arthur Lowther. Louise retired from Eagle Pointe Nursing Home in Parkersburg and...
WTAP
Obituary: Sheldon, Beverly Ann
Beverly Ann Sheldon, 83, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 23, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Ford, William E.
William E. Ford, 99, of Marietta passed away at 1:10 am Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born December 14, 1922, in Waterford, OH to Charles Dayton and Mary Helen Flowers Ford. He was a farmer and owned the first Woods Corn picker in Washington County...
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back to...
WTAP
Obituary: Moorehead, Glen Erwin
Glen Erwin Moorehead, 95, of Marietta, passed away on August 25, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. Glen was born September 9, 1926, in Akron, Ohio to Herman and Ocie {Brannon} Morehead. Glen was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy achieving the rank of Fireman First...
WTAP
Obituary: Jaraucaro Jr., Walter Ronald
Walter Ronald Jaraucaro Jr., 40 of Marietta, OH, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Euclid, OH June 1, 1982, a son of Walter Ronald Jaraucaro Sr. and the late Delesey Lee (Warrner) Jaraucaro. Walter was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He also...
WTAP
Obituary: Powell, William F.
William F. Powell, 73, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 25, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV to George Samuel Maxwell Powell, II, and Barbara Maxine Smith Powell. Bill was a dairy farmer and worked in Palmer Township as...
WTAP
Obituary: Hartley, Leona Mae
Leona Mae Hartley, 86, of Vienna, West Virginia, born February 28, 1936, passed away peacefully in her home on July 27, 2022, with her son, Mark Hartley, by her side. Leona was one of many children and is survived by; Mildred Floyd, Emma Risinger, Geraldine Sauers, Katherine Cratty, Delmas Kellar, Hellen McIntyre, and Denzil Kellar.
WTAP
This is Home: Jessica Lynch
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jessica Lynch was honored as “Hero of the Game” by the Chicago White Sox. Lynch chosen along side another former POW Colonel James Williams. It’s been almost 20 years since former Prisoner of War Jessica Lynch was rescued by US Special Troops from an Iraqi Hospital and is recorded as the first successful rescue of an American prisoner of war since world war 2.
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Goldie & Sissy from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Goldie and Sissy! WTAP’s Pets of the Week!. Goldie and Sissy are both 3 month old kittens and they join us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Goldie loves to cuddle and is very playful, while Sissy is more independent and likes to do...
WTAP
Belpre is this week’s Band of the Week
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Marching band is looking to reload with 10 new members after qualifying for state marching band finals. The Belpre High School Marching band is mixing it up this year with their show Bump in the Night. After losing about 10 members from last season...
WTAP
Your Good News: High schooler’s nonprofit gives back to families affected by addiction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For August’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, seven high school boys are giving back to their community by working hard and donating money to a charitable cause that impacts most of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Jade Thompson is a teacher at...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 25th-28th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
WTAP
School spirit marched through the halls of local elementary schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some elementary schools got a little extra spirit this week as Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High school marched through their halls for spirit tour days. The marching bands, football teams, cheerleaders, red wings, and southern bells, and twirlers visited local elementary schools to help get the...
WTAP
Marietta City Schools making sure to inform parents on meal programs
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the recent ending of the universal meals program during the pandemic -- that provided free meals for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade -- schools are providing parents with information on how they can make sure their kids eat. Officials with Marietta City Schools...
WTAP
First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back in the classroom. Some students, like Rachel Bologa, got to experience their first day of college. “It’s crazy. I mean for the past week we did a little home week and got to know our fellow freshmen. And it’s been a really fun time,” says Bologa. “Today, for me, I got to take it easy I had one class. Today is also my birthday. So, I guess it’s not only the beginning of a college year but also the beginning of adulthood for me. It’s very new and it feels great to be here.”
WTAP
Washington County Fair is preparing for another year
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) - The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night. If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds. Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out...
WTAP
Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility. The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility. Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and...
