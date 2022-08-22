Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls City Council to vote on new fees and fee increases
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council will vote on several new fees and fee increases during a meeting on Thursday. The proposed new fees and increases are set to begin with the start of the upcoming fiscal year on Oct. 1. The Idaho Falls City Council held...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Train slams into truck north of Sugar City
A train traveling southbound T-boned a box delivery truck on the railroad tracks north of Sugar City on Tuesday afternoon in Madison County. The accident occurred a little after 3:20 p.m. on state Highway 33, just east of U.S. Highway 20 where the trains cross right there, said Sgt. Isaac Payne, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
idahoednews.org
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth
Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
eastidahonews.com
How locals feel about a proposal to build 100 wind turbines west of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A company hoping to build a wind farm on public and private land between Arco and Idaho Falls is getting mixed reactions from members of the community. Massachusetts-based Arco Wind is the project applicant. The project plans to encompass about 32,000 acres in Bingham and Bonneville counties, beginning 13 miles west of Idaho Falls and extending across both sides of U.S. Highway 20 to the edge of the INL near East Butte.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Blackfoot couple providing ‘escape’ with entertainment that’s close to home
BLACKFOOT – When Jessi and Matt Nelson aren’t working with students at Idaho Science & Technology Charter School, one of their favorite activities is visiting escape rooms. The Blackfoot couple were frequent customers at a now-defunct escape room in Blackfoot, and that’s what prompted them to open Oh!...
eastidahonews.com
Family remembers former sheriff who’s being honored with complex in his name
RIGBY – The Law Enforcement complex at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Rigby will soon bear the name of a former sheriff. The community is invited to the unveiling and dedication ceremony of the Howard Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex on Sept. 16. Shaffer, who served as sheriff from 1950 to 1972, was the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
eastidahonews.com
School districts offering incentives to attract and keep bus drivers
POCATELLO — Local school districts are working hard to come up with creative ways to attract and keep bus drivers. Officials in many regional districts say that they have experienced a shortage of drivers since coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic. “There seems to be a lot less people...
eastidahonews.com
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School
IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
Post Register
High registration causes overcrowding in local schools
Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around
Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
eastidahonews.com
Canada-based business doing exploratory drilling for precious metals in eastern Idaho
DUBOIS – A Toronto-based company is searching for evidence of gold, silver and other precious minerals on a 17,000-acre site by Kilgore in Clark County in hopes of eventually building a mine. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. is the company leading the search and Phil Bandy, its senior project manager,...
Police: Man arrested after attacking officers outside local bar
IDAHO FALLS — A Washington man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly hit one police officer in the chest and injured a second officer’s hip. The Idaho Falls Police Department officers were responding to a report of a fight at a bar on A street, according to the probable cause affidavit. The officers found a group of men fighting and told them to stop and leave the area. Most of...
Surprise! Jackson, Wyoming Is Not One Of The Richest Cities In America
Let me stop you before you say it, "Jackson isn't REALLY Wyoming". I get it. It's just this land inside our state that's filled with ski access and wealthy people. They don't have the same values as the rest of the state, and so forth. Totally understand the feelings on this. BUT, I'm pretty surprised by what I learned from this.
