S.C. man out on bond for obstructing investigation into ex’s disappearance found dead from apparent suicide

 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man who had been released on bond for allegedly obstructing an investigation into his ex-girlfriend's disappearance was found dead from apparent suicide.

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday, Aug. 12, near James Island, and her family reported her missing Aug. 16, according to Charleston Police.

A week after Rich was reported missing, Charleston Police announced Aug. 19 they found a body near Lighthouse Point after a boater called to report they saw what appeared to be human remains in a marshy area.

On Aug. 20, Charleston Police identified the deceased individual as Rich and said they found probable cause to arrest 59-year-old Brian Curtis Baker on a murder charge. As detectives finalized their affidavits, however, they learned Baker had reportedly died.

Just days before police found Rich’s body, Baker was arrested Aug. 16 for obstruction of justice because he allegedly "provided false information to mislead investigators."

Charleston County Jail records show Baker posted $100,000 bond that same day.

Baker and Rich reportedly had a child together.

Charleston Police said they are continuing to investigate despite Baker’s death.

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

