The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Visits Divorce Lawyer to Discuss Options Amid Chantel Everett Split

TLC (1); Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram (2)

Making decisions. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno visited a divorce lawyer amid his split from his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett).

In a teaser clip for the Monday, August 22, episode of the TLC show, Pedro, 30, admitted his marriage is “not working” just weeks after their separation. He added that Chantel, 31, was “not giving him the space” he was asking for. “She sometimes gets very angry,” Pedro said during a confessional. “And sometimes she tries to get in my room.”

The Dominican Republic native was then seen driving to his meeting with divorce lawyer Afiya Hinkson. “I’m here today to get options about filing and my separation and learning a little bit more about divorce,” he explained. “Also, this lawyer has a specialization in immigration and I want to talk to her about my status in the United States.”

During the meeting, the attorney explained that Chantel is still obligated to financially support Pedro because she signed an Affidavit of Support that will last 10 years after he obtained his green card. “Divorce does not change the financial obligation,” she said, noting that she’ll be responsible until the 10-year contract expires or Pedro becomes a U.S. citizen.

“I just want to be fair. I don’t want to be that kind of person that wants to take everything. 50/50, that’s it,” Pedro said.

Afiya then explained her thoughts on the divorce in a confessional. “He’s entitled to certain things regardless of your immigration status,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that when you come over here, that a lot of people think that you’re doing it with ill intentions. I think that knowing your rights, him understanding what he can and can’t get is important.”

Pedro, 30, filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage on May 27.

Mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time, which stated that the exes – who made their reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé – were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks after the real estate agent filed for divorce, Chantel filed her own counterclaims on July 7. She accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment” in the paperwork, while the Georgia native also claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.