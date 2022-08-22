Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Pressure Cooker Whole Chicken
Optional: If desired, transfer the chicken to an oven-safe dish and place under a preheated broiler for a few minutes to crisp the skin. This recipe was written for a 6-quart pressure cooker, so it calls for a smaller chicken that will fit easily inside the pot. For chickens larger than 4 pounds, add an additional 3 minutes of pressure cooking time for each additional half-pound of weight, and add an additional 1/2 cup of liquid to the bottom of the pot if preparing this in an 8-quart pressure cooker.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Classic Coronation Chicken Recipe
Believe it or not, we can thank Queen Elizabeth II for coronation chicken. If you don't know the back story behind this dish, it's a pretty good one. According to Cordon Bleu, students at the school whipped this dish up for the queen at a luncheon in 1953. Initially, it was named "Poulet Reine Elizabeth," though now, people simply refer to it as "coronation chicken." Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with her own spin on the classic recipe, and in case you're not familiar with the dish, she gives us a quick rundown: "Coronation chicken is a classic British dish that was first developed in 1953 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II," Brookes explains. "It's a cold dish featuring chicken in a sweet and creamy mildy spiced sauce."
Food Network
How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet
Since cast-iron pans can handle heavy-duty cooking, you might have a bit of a mess to clean up when you're done cooking — but don't worry, no matter how you prefer to clean your pan, it can take it. Here, a step-by-step guide. Step 1: Clean the pan while...
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
Alex Guarnaschelli’s Tip for Serving Restaurant Quality Bread and Butter Couldn’t Be Easier
Renowned chef, Food Network star, and all around culinary genius Alex Guarnaschelli seems to have an endless amount of helpful cooking tips. Recently, Guarnaschelli took to Instagram to bestow a simple-yet-delicious (and also semi-fancy!) trick for serving bread and butter to guests. While you might be tempted to simply put...
A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
Allrecipes.com
Ree Drummond's Favorite Weeknight Dinner Is Our New Fall Go-To
When the lazy days of summer come to an end and fall hits, so do the busy weeknights. Whether you're running your kids around to practices, games, or playdates, or having a crazy week at work, the one thing you want is an easy dinner to throw together and get on the table quickly.
12tomatoes.com
Honey Butter Chicken
Sweet, sticky, savory goodness. The secret to any good chicken recipe is that elusive blend of spices and ingredients that seasons the meat to perfection. In this honey butter chicken the chicken pieces are tossed in a spiced flour mixture before being sautéd. Then it’s mixed with a rich sauce of honey and butter that makes this dish a stand-out dinner. No doubt it will make many an appearance at the table after the first time you make it. I know it has at my house!
Parade Chef Jon Ashton's Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Lemon and Parmesan Is a Star Side Dish
When it comes to the ultimate fall sides, Parade Chef Jon Ashton likes roasted Brussels sprouts to bring out their nutty sweetness. In this recipe, he adds a hit of lemon zest and cheese before serving for a simple, yet delicious, side dish. Ingredients Needed:. 1½ lb Brussels sprouts.
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner
This sheet-pan lemongrass ginger pork chop dinner recipe from "Healthy in a Hurry" by Danielle Walker is a great weeknight meal.
Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Coffee Every Morning–It’s So Good For Weight Loss!
There’s nothing like starting your day off on the right foot with an energizing cup of coffee. In fact, not only will the caffeine give you the boost you need to take on the morning, but coffee also offers a whole range of health benefits, including the fact that it could help boost your metabolism and promote weight gain. Unfortunately, adding certain tasty ingredients, such as high-sugar creamer, can deter these benefits—but there’s one spice that health experts say could actually lead to faster weight gain when added to your coffee.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chilled yoghurt soup
A light, cool sharp soup for a summer’s day. This is one to serve thoroughly chilled. I bring the bowl to the table with ice cubes to cool it even further. Serve in small amounts, perhaps with some sticky, dark rye bread. Peel 350g of cucumber, removing only the...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE
Layered Chicken Enchilada Casserole made easy by layering tortillas with a creamy, flavorful chicken mixture & cheese! Simple chicken enchiladas dinner that’s perfect for busy weeknights!. Making these chicken verde enchiladas is so simple, once the sauce is made the layering process goes quickly and you will be on...
Vice
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
How to Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls As Moist As Fresh-Baked Cinnabons
When it comes to hacks for canned cinnamon rolls, this one is as easy as it is effective.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
recipesgram.com
Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake
Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart
This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
