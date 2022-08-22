Believe it or not, we can thank Queen Elizabeth II for coronation chicken. If you don't know the back story behind this dish, it's a pretty good one. According to Cordon Bleu, students at the school whipped this dish up for the queen at a luncheon in 1953. Initially, it was named "Poulet Reine Elizabeth," though now, people simply refer to it as "coronation chicken." Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with her own spin on the classic recipe, and in case you're not familiar with the dish, she gives us a quick rundown: "Coronation chicken is a classic British dish that was first developed in 1953 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II," Brookes explains. "It's a cold dish featuring chicken in a sweet and creamy mildy spiced sauce."

