Pressure Cooker Whole Chicken

Optional: If desired, transfer the chicken to an oven-safe dish and place under a preheated broiler for a few minutes to crisp the skin. This recipe was written for a 6-quart pressure cooker, so it calls for a smaller chicken that will fit easily inside the pot. For chickens larger than 4 pounds, add an additional 3 minutes of pressure cooking time for each additional half-pound of weight, and add an additional 1/2 cup of liquid to the bottom of the pot if preparing this in an 8-quart pressure cooker.
Classic Coronation Chicken Recipe

Believe it or not, we can thank Queen Elizabeth II for coronation chicken. If you don't know the back story behind this dish, it's a pretty good one. According to Cordon Bleu, students at the school whipped this dish up for the queen at a luncheon in 1953. Initially, it was named "Poulet Reine Elizabeth," though now, people simply refer to it as "coronation chicken." Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with her own spin on the classic recipe, and in case you're not familiar with the dish, she gives us a quick rundown: "Coronation chicken is a classic British dish that was first developed in 1953 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II," Brookes explains. "It's a cold dish featuring chicken in a sweet and creamy mildy spiced sauce."
How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

Since cast-iron pans can handle heavy-duty cooking, you might have a bit of a mess to clean up when you're done cooking — but don't worry, no matter how you prefer to clean your pan, it can take it. Here, a step-by-step guide. Step 1: Clean the pan while...
A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
Ree Drummond's Favorite Weeknight Dinner Is Our New Fall Go-To

When the lazy days of summer come to an end and fall hits, so do the busy weeknights. Whether you're running your kids around to practices, games, or playdates, or having a crazy week at work, the one thing you want is an easy dinner to throw together and get on the table quickly.
Honey Butter Chicken

Sweet, sticky, savory goodness. The secret to any good chicken recipe is that elusive blend of spices and ingredients that seasons the meat to perfection. In this honey butter chicken the chicken pieces are tossed in a spiced flour mixture before being sautéd. Then it’s mixed with a rich sauce of honey and butter that makes this dish a stand-out dinner. No doubt it will make many an appearance at the table after the first time you make it. I know it has at my house!
Barbecued crock-pot chicken

I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Coffee Every Morning–It’s So Good For Weight Loss!

There’s nothing like starting your day off on the right foot with an energizing cup of coffee. In fact, not only will the caffeine give you the boost you need to take on the morning, but coffee also offers a whole range of health benefits, including the fact that it could help boost your metabolism and promote weight gain. Unfortunately, adding certain tasty ingredients, such as high-sugar creamer, can deter these benefits—but there’s one spice that health experts say could actually lead to faster weight gain when added to your coffee.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chilled yoghurt soup

A light, cool sharp soup for a summer’s day. This is one to serve thoroughly chilled. I bring the bowl to the table with ice cubes to cool it even further. Serve in small amounts, perhaps with some sticky, dark rye bread. Peel 350g of cucumber, removing only the...
CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE

Layered Chicken Enchilada Casserole made easy by layering tortillas with a creamy, flavorful chicken mixture & cheese! Simple chicken enchiladas dinner that’s perfect for busy weeknights!. Making these chicken verde enchiladas is so simple, once the sauce is made the layering process goes quickly and you will be on...
Grown-​Up Stir-​Fried Rice Recipe

A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–​aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
Easy Stuffed Peppers

Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake

Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart

This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
