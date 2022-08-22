Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Remains Of Missing 22-Year-Old Tennesse Woman Found In Woods, Foul Play Suspected
Authorities are scrambling for any leads pertaining to the murder of a missing 22-year-old woman whose remains were found in Tennessee earlier this month. On Aug. 6, Mya Fuller’s remains were found by investigators in a remote wooded area in a field on Trammel Lane in southeast Wilson County. Her remains have since been positively identified, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
Police are carrying out an investigation into the fatal shooting.
A baby is reunited with her family after she was found with a woman at an airport
Police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they've found the family of an infant girl who turned up with a woman at one of the airport's light rail stations.
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
20-Year-Old Kelona Hudson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Police, a Memphis woman died on West Trinity Lane in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. 20-year-old Kelona Hudson was in the front seat in a Hyundai Elantra that was travelling westbound on Saturday night. The vehicle was [..]
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)
According to the Lebanon Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred near the fairgrounds on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Phoenix woman sentenced to 8 years in fatal stabbing of teen boy
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced a woman to eight years in prison for the negligent murder of a 14-year-old boy in Phoenix. Priscilla Uqualla’s defense claimed she tried to push three teenage boys off her friend, Devin Francisco, when she stabbed Quortez Conley in May 2021. ...
