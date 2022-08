Vermilion played the Rangers from Lakewood on Thursday at the purple courts. Lakewood swept the singles matches but could only get a split at doubles. Vermilion’s first doubles team of McKenna Hunnell and Maddie Collins took control of their match early and cruised to a 6-3 6-1 victory. In J.V. doubles action, the team of Katie Stark and Annie Csincsak got their first win as a team this season.

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO