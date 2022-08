Goshen High School Nurse Nancy Ellefsen is available on the following days/times for medication drop off. Please email nancy.ellefsen@gcsny.org with questions. Tuesday, Aug. 30: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

GOSHEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO