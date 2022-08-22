ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump reacts as damning affidavit reveals Mar-a-Lago papers threatened intelligence agents

Donald Trump has responded to the released of the affidavit the FBI used to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, calling it further evidence of a “witch hunt” against him.Almost after an hour after the document was made public, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - we gave them so much.”The redacted affidavit was unsealed on Friday, revealing more details about what the Department of Justice knew about government records at...
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
