WALLACE — Elmer Mattila has a vision. The Wallace City Councilman has the vision to clean up the Wallace stretch of the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River that is currently riddled with large chunks of industrial debris. This has been on Mattila’s mind for many years and is finally coming to fruition next month. In early September, the water levels and temperatures are much lower than in the sweltering summer months, making the working conditions more enjoyable for the volunteers.

WALLACE, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO