Shoshone News Press
Local athletes break world records
KELLOGG — American Writer Elbert Hubbard once wrote, “There is no failure, except for no longer trying.”. Three Special Olympic Powerlifting athletes competed in the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters (WABDL) tournament at 360 Fitness in Coeur d’ Alene this past Saturday. Joanne Coast, Andrea Mousseau,...
Sandpoint Reader
The bear in the yard
One evening my mom opened the front door at our home in West Yellowstone, Mont., to head out and meet up with some friends. After taking one step out the door, she promptly turned around, came back in the house, and closed the door. “Did you forget something?” my dad...
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: More scattered thunderstorms Thursday
Since Monday, scattered thunderstorms have peppered in Inland Northwest and the same weather system - a cut off low pressure - is still moving through the Inland Northwest today. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have already developed during the early morning hours around Spokane Valley and Sandpoint. But like...
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
Shoshone News Press
South Fork Wallace River cleanup needs volunteers
WALLACE — Elmer Mattila has a vision. The Wallace City Councilman has the vision to clean up the Wallace stretch of the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River that is currently riddled with large chunks of industrial debris. This has been on Mattila’s mind for many years and is finally coming to fruition next month. In early September, the water levels and temperatures are much lower than in the sweltering summer months, making the working conditions more enjoyable for the volunteers.
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: One hail of a storm
We are all sinners in the hands of an angry God… or at least that was the scene in Wallace on Thursday afternoon when the second great flood was upon us. But seriously, that was some wild weather. Just after noon on Thursday, the skies over the Silver Valley...
Shoshone News Press
Bank Street Brown, U&I Wheat place at International Beer Awards
WALLACE – The wall in the Wallace Brewing taproom that owner Chase Sanborn uses to display the impressive amount of hardware that the brewery has earned over the years might be running out of room very soon. Following yet another showing at the North American Brewers Association International Beer...
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status
Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Raft up, but don't drink up
COEUR d'ALENE — The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up is back for another year of fun out on the water. Hagadone Marine Group welcomes you to join them from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Casco/Cougar Bay for what is being hailed as the "best boat party of the summer."
12-year-old Post Falls girl reported missing
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl. Elizabeth Brumback was last seen leaving the area of Seltice Way and Bay Street. She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and white flip flops. Brumback is 5’06” tall, 126 pounds with hazel eyes and blue hair. Anyone who sees her is asked...
Kootenai County to retain penalties, interest from delinquent property taxes
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Some city leaders in Kootenai County say the county is converting tax revenue belonging to their cities for the county’s use and that the move will cost local taxing districts thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, the county asserts that the change is based on a...
Shoshone News Press
Blood supply plummets
COEUR d’ALENE — A single blood donation can save three lives. With the local blood supply depleted by almost half since the start of summer, and only a day’s worth of O-positive blood available, donations are more important than ever. “We’re in an emergency shortage,” said Jennifer...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Community to Hayden City Council: Back the blue
A proposed increase in law enforcement services received overwhelming public support Tuesday at the Hayden City Council meeting. All who spoke during the public comment period on the matter were in favor of a proposed levy override ballot measure that would provide funding for six additional Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies to patrol Hayden. The proposed levy override was recommended to the city council Aug. 9 by the Hayden Citizen Task Force on Public Safety after months of meeting and research.
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
'Something's got to be done': Increase in the number of Coeur d'Alene short-term rentals affecting neighborhoods
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One...
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Aug. 22-24
Daniel Travis, 56, of Osburn, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Jamie Burgess, 58, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Eric Williams, 43, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on charges of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
inlander.com
Mead School Board member who proposed bans on critical race theory, gender identity books says he 'wasn't expecting that much controversy'
Things were tense on Monday, Aug. 15, as dozens of people packed into a Mead School Board meeting to discuss proposed bans on critical race theory and elementary library books that reference gender identity. "You ready for the fun to start?" one woman joked to her neighbor as people filed...
