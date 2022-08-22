Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
wcyb.com
Appalachian Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Walker Hayes
GRAY, Tenn. — Country artist Walker Hayes was in Gray, Tennessee Wednesday night for the Appalachian Fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke with Hayes before his show about some of his big hits currently out on country radio, including "Fancy Like," and "AA." He also learned this isn't Hayes first visit to the fair.
Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
Kingsport Times-News
Last Covered Bridge Jam of season will feature Rockin on the Doe on Saturday night.
ELIZABETHTON — Saturday night will be the final concert of the year for the Covered Bridge Jam series of free summer concerts down by the Covered Bridge. Since it is the last one, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been working to make it a special night, which it is calling the “Rockin on the Doe”.
supertalk929.com
2022 TriPride Parade in Bristol August 27
The TriPride Parade and Festival happens in Bristol for the first time ever this Saturday. According to organizers, this is the first Pride event in the nation to happen in two states at once. Festivities begin with the annual parade at 11 AM down State Street. Festivities include numerous performances...
musicfestnews.com
The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion: September 9-11
The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion: September 9-11 The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival will return to Bristol, VA/TN September 9-11 with a gigantic array of roots music artists… more than one hundred, in fact. The festival prides itself on the lineup, but downtown is the real showstopper. Its hometown atmosphere provides the perfect ambience for visitors and artists; there are no muddy fields, but there are many unique venues for fans to explore. With seven major outdoor stages strategically placed to highlight important Bristol landmarks and six indoor venues—including the beautifully restored Paramount Center for the Arts and a number of downtown restaurants–there is a wide array of local flavor for attendees. Bristol is known as the “Birthplace of Country Music” because of the historic Bristol sessions in 1927 that introduced the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers to a national audience.
wjhl.com
Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime
(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
The Tomahawk
Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne
Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
East Tennessean
Broadway comes to ETSU’s Martin Center; four shows this spring
After the announcement of a Broadway season by the Martin Center on Aug. 20, theatre fans across Johnson City showed their excitement across social media platforms. The four shows being brought to Johnson City are “Annie,” Jan. 25-26; “Cats,” March 6-7; “Riverdance,” March 21; and “Chicago,” April 25-26.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Former North to be new D-B basketball home; instructional policy draws crowd
KINGSPORT — With the Buck Van Huss Dome out of use for an unknown length of time, Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games will be played at the former Sullivan North High School at least through the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how school board Vice President...
Kingsport Times-News
Get plugged into Kingsport
Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
Alley Kat: A Johnson City classic brought back to downtown named Best Local Food Truck
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Alley Kat as the region’s best food truck, among other finalists: Bristol Berry Bowls JP’s Kitchen on Wheels Noli Thousands of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. […]
Morristown, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Unicoi County High School soccer team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Unicoi County High SchoolMorristown-Hamblen High School West.
themountaineagle.com
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME is how many Letcher County families seem to be attacking the work they are faced with doing to get their properties somewhat back to normal after the catastrophic flooding of July 28. In this photo taken earlier this week, three generations of the Hall family of Camp Branch were out doing what they could to repair the road leading across the creek to their homes. Pictured from left are young Carson Hall, his father Jordan Hall, and grandfather Tim Hall. (Mountain Eagle photo)
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stops by Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stopped by Sullivan County on Wednesday. The Sullivan County Imagination Library Board of Directors will discuss the importance of the program and how it works. Dolly’s Imagination Library gifts children up to age five with high-quality books for free. The program is available to all eligible […]
Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop
BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!. Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.
High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one. One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are […]
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
moderncampground.com
Check Out This Breathtaking Glamping Getaway in Unicoi County
Visitors can enjoy comfort and luxury while staying in this new luxury glamping experience at Unicoi County (Tennessee). According to a report, Glamping Retro, a luxury glamping destination situated on Spivey Mountain close to the North Carolina state line, offers a breathtaking and peaceful glamping experience. Glamping Retro features six...
