The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion: September 9-11 The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival will return to Bristol, VA/TN September 9-11 with a gigantic array of roots music artists… more than one hundred, in fact. The festival prides itself on the lineup, but downtown is the real showstopper. Its hometown atmosphere provides the perfect ambience for visitors and artists; there are no muddy fields, but there are many unique venues for fans to explore. With seven major outdoor stages strategically placed to highlight important Bristol landmarks and six indoor venues—including the beautifully restored Paramount Center for the Arts and a number of downtown restaurants–there is a wide array of local flavor for attendees. Bristol is known as the “Birthplace of Country Music” because of the historic Bristol sessions in 1927 that introduced the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers to a national audience.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO