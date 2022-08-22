We originally reported in February about Benny’s Eats and Sweets opening in Bowdon sometime in April of this year. However, things have taken a more positive turn as the location for Benny’s Eats and Sweets has moved to 123 West College Street. In a note on the owner’s Facebook page, the sweet shop is working on interior construction with new walls, bathroom, HVAC system, and then finally the new kitchen. We will keep you updated on the progress of this new business in Bowdon.

BOWDON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO