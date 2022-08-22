Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan denies townhomes on Highway 34 Bypass
The Newnan City Council denied the rezoning and annexation of land on Roscoe Road that would have been used to construct 135 fee-simple townhomes. The council voted 5-1, with George Alexander voting in favor, to deny the rezoning of around 20 acres of land on Roscoe Road from General Commercial District, or CGN, to Residential Multiple-Family Dwelling - Lower Density District, or RML. The council voted the same way against annexing around 1.1994 acres of land into the city of Newnan.
townelaker.com
A Message From the Mayor
Of the roughly 18,000 police departments across the United States, I confidently can tell you the Woodstock Police Department is among the very best. Our officers, under the leadership of our new chief, Robert Jones, and his predecessor, Calvin Moss, consistently serve our citizens well by centering their work around the department’s four core values: professionalism, integrity, service and teamwork.
Newnan Times-Herald
Proposed apartment on Newnan Crossing Bypass will not be expanded
The Newnan City Council said no to a request from a developer to expand a proposed apartment building on Newnan Crossing Bypass. The proposal would have added a sixth floor for a proposed residential multi-family apartment building. The building was approved by the Newnan City Council back in May 2020 as part of a larger mixed-use development district.
CBS 46
Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
Forsyth County’s Central Park renovations will include new gym, senior center
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Some big changes are coming to Forsyth County’s Central Park. With a unanimous 5-0 vote, the Board of Commissioners recently approved a $7.4 million renovation plan to update the recreation center and the annex building.
Talking With Tami
HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamations From The City Of Atlanta
Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, officially named, Tuesday, August 23rd annually, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness the recognition their parents were receiving for years of hard work. See more inside….
townelaker.com
Service League of Cherokee County
Service League Has Long History of Helping Community. Since the Service League of Cherokee County’s inception 87 years ago, its volunteer group of women has dedicated thousands of hours to hands-on assistance and fundraising to help children in need. The organization traces its history to March 28, 1935, when...
West Georgian
What to Expect at the Suwanee Taste of BBQ Festival
Suwanee Town Center is hosting Project Green’s fundraiser the Taste of BBQ Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sponsor children whose parents are unable to afford summer camp. All of Project Green’s profit from this event will be used to help sponsor these kids to The Back to Basics Summer Camp for Kids. This family friendly event hosts live music, fun activities and delicious foods for guests to feast on.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 27 – September 2, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 27 to Friday September 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activities
(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this last weekend of August? This week’s Fun in FoCo features lots of options for one of the final summer weekends. The 29th annual Auto Crusade Car Show is Saturday, August 27 at 8 a.m, in Cumming. For more information, visit here.
thecitymenus.com
Device Repair Business Opens at Tower Plaza in Carrollton
A new device repair business recently opened at Tower Plaza near Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Carrollton. Ultra We Fix it All has locations in Douglasville and Villa Rica and focuses on repairing pretty much every device. The owners tell us they decided to open up a location in Carrollton due to customer feedback, many who were tired of driving to Douglasville. The business sells pre- owned devices and also repairs Xboxes, Playstations, laptops, tablets, and desk computers. They offer a 90 day warranty on screen repairs barring any liquid damage or cracks to the screens.
thecitymenus.com
New Food Truck Court Opening Soon Near UWG
Some really exciting developments for Carrollton! It’s not exactly a park, but a “Food Truck Court” as presented by the City of Carrollton’s Community Development Director, Erica Studdard. The city recently approved the “Food Truck Court” in the area of the Citgo gas station on Highway 16. Currently New York Street Eats is set to open up very soon!
Douglasville, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Douglasville. The Lithia Springs High School football team will have a game with Alexander High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. The East Coweta High School football team will have a game with New Manchester High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
thecitymenus.com
Benny’s Eats & Sweets Opening Soon
We originally reported in February about Benny’s Eats and Sweets opening in Bowdon sometime in April of this year. However, things have taken a more positive turn as the location for Benny’s Eats and Sweets has moved to 123 West College Street. In a note on the owner’s Facebook page, the sweet shop is working on interior construction with new walls, bathroom, HVAC system, and then finally the new kitchen. We will keep you updated on the progress of this new business in Bowdon.
smokesignalsnews.com
Big Canoe Animal Rescue: Finding ‘Waltzing Matilda’
Big Canoe resident Raquel Quaile and her 14-year-old daughter Alex spotted a stray dog on the side of Steve Tate Highway in early August. Although on her way to Junior Varsity volleyball tryouts, Alex insisted they help even if she missed tryouts. Raquel posted on the Big Canoe Neighbor-to-Neighbor Facebook...
CBS 46
Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in Paulding County School District
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in one North Georgia school district. North Paulding High School (NPHS) made headlines in 2020 when photos circulated online showing overcrowded hallways and little social distancing during one of the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later and parents said nothing has changed.
macaronikid.com
McDonough Will ROCK Sept. 10 with the McDonough Rock Festival
Get ready music fans! The sounds of classic rock music will reverberate throughout downtown McDonough on September 10 when the McDonough Rock Festival comes to Hood Street Gallery’s outdoor space. The festival will encompass two stages and feature five bands paying homage to the greatest rock music of our time. Bring your lawn chairs and come on down to partake in food, beverages, and great music.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
