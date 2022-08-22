Read full article on original website
County Executive George Latimer Announces Success of Bee-Line's Summer Vacation on Fares Program
Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Residents Cope with Inflation Moving into the Fall and Winter. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
Westchester Leads All NYS Counties in Using Federal Rescue Plan Program to Prevent Homelessness
Westchester County is leading all counties in New York in using a new American Rescue Plan program to keep our most vulnerable families and individuals from homelessness. Westchester has helped nearly 200 individuals and families find leases for permanent homes through the federal Emergency Housing Voucher program. That's more than any other county in the state, including all of New York City. Since the program got underway last November, 195 Westchester households have moved in to permanent housing or are scheduled to move in by September 1.
