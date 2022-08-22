Read full article on original website
utc.edu
‘YoGoat’: Fun and flexibility combine
Ian Holihan wanted to stand up straight, but he couldn’t. There was a goat on his back. “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna let him sit here,'” said Holihan, a freshman in the sport, outdoor recreation and tourism management program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
utc.edu
UTC honors faculty with professorships, grants and professional leave
At the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, we regularly celebrate the accomplishments of all our distinguished faculty members. The faculty members below have recently been recognized for excellence with a variety of professorships, grants and professional leave opportunities. Please join us in congratulating them on their success. The Alexander and...
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
utc.edu
Welcome event embraces UTC’s international community
According to Takeo Suzuki, executive director for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Center for Global Education, there are around 70 new international students from 30-plus countries at UTC this semester. Those new students and others from around the globe were welcomed to campus on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the...
wvlt.tv
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food...
Major University of Tennessee construction projects in the works
A series of construction projects will reshape the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus landscape over the next several years.
wvlt.tv
‘Only one like it in the world’ | Oak Ridge High School’s iSchool
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A room at Oak Ridge High School houses state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering equipment for students to use to create real-world solutions. “It’s exciting,” Oak Ridge High School’s lead instructor for the iSchool program, Mark Buckner, said, “To my knowledge, this combination of equipment doesn’t exist at any high school in the world.”
wutc.org
Chattamatters: Homelessness In Chattanooga
Homelessness continues to rise here in Chattanooga. Earlier this year, the Chattanooga Regional Homelessness Coalition counted more than a thousand people experiencing homelessness on a given night in Hamilton County. That number was up from just 201 people two years ago, during the 2020 count. More from Mary Helen Montgomery...
Freon leak at Knoxville middle school sends 8 to the hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call at Whittle Spring Elementary School where they found a faulty air conditioner.
Grundy County Herald
Songstress returns to the mountain
Emily Pyscher is returning to the first venue she played in Tennessee. Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle was among the places Pyscher came across in a Google search two years ago as she was looking for venues around Nashville. After doing some research on the 60 year old establishment she knew she had to play there.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
atozsports.com
247Sports makes 2 extremely encouraging predictions for Tennessee Vols in 2022
247Sports recently made two predictions for the Tennessee Vols in 2022 that fans will find extremely encouraging. One of 22 “bold predictions” that 247Sports made this week for the 2022 college football season is that Tennessee will break two losing streaks this season. They have the Vols beating...
WDEF
Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.
Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
WDEF
Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
indherald.com
Scott County’s divorce rate is one of the highest in Tennessee
Married Scott Countians are getting divorced at a rate that is higher than almost any other county in Tennessee, according to data made available by the TN Dept. of Health. For the year 2020, the most recent for which statistics are available, there were 107 divorces that were finalized in Scott County. That’s a rate of 4.8 per 1,000 people, according to the Dept. of Health’s data. Only five of Tennessee’s 95 counties had higher divorce rates that year.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Zoo Knoxville to say goodbye to its elephants
If you’re one of the many fans of Zoo Knoxville’s elephants, you might want to practice saying goodbye to the awe-inspiring beasts. Soon, the zoo will be without any elephants for the first time since 1963 and it may be several years before another pachyderm calls Knoxville its home, officials said Monday.
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
