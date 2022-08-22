ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Price Struggles at $21K, EOS Soars 20% (Market Watch)

EOS has gained the most from the altcoins, followed by ATOM. Bitcoin currently stands above $21,000. Bitcoin continues to consolidate around the $21,000 mark after dipping below that level on multiple occasions yesterday. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily scale, with EOS emerging as the most...
How Binance Will Address a Potential Ethereum Fork During the Merge

Binance will allow ETH holders to withdraw assets on both forks from the exchange. Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange – has released a statement explaining how it will ensure a smooth transition to a proof of stake (POS) Ethereum next month. In particular, it covered...
Is The Ethereum 2.0 Merge Priced In?

In this article, we attempt to answer one of the most commonly asked questions – is the Ethereum 2.0 Merge priced in?. Ethereum’s merge is undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated event in the cryptocurrency industry in 2022. Scheduled for September, the anticipation also caused a considerable increase in the price of ETH, which is up about 90% since the lows in June.
Bitcoin Trading Doubled on DBS After the June Crash

Cryptocurrency trades more than doubled on Singapore’s DBS Digital Exchange since the June market collapse. The Singapore-based investment company – DBS Digital Exchange – stated that cryptocurrency transactions more than doubled on its platform following the June market crash. This comes as a surprise since numerous other...
ETH Rallies on Merge Updates, But is $2,000 in Sight? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

After the DXY index rebounded off the support at 104, the crypto market entered a correction phase. In the past few days, Ethereum experienced an uptrend after touching $1,523 on August 20 and rallied today as new updates on the Merge were announced. Can the bulls reclaim $2,000?. Technical Analysis.
Coinbase Launches Crypto Policy Education Initiative Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Coinbase is tryting to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and politicians with a new Voter Registration & Education Initiative. On August 25, Coinbase, America’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of a crypto policy education initiative in the U.S. that will include a voter registration portal based on candidates’ positions on cryptocurrencies.
Phemex: The One-Stop Crypto Solution

Within the vast cryptoverse, there are many things to learn about. Understanding all the various elements of the industry can seem like an enormous task because new trends are constantly emerging. While there is no way to truly learn everything, there is to know about cryptocurrencies, doing your best to study as much as you can make the difference between a highly profitable crypto journey or one marred by losses.
Polarys Utility NFT Venture Launches its Exclusive Genesis NFT Collection

Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
Crypto Startup Lyra Brings Crypto Spending to Millions of Merchants

Now you can create and use Visa cards on demand using the most popular cryptocurrencies. Lyra has announced the launch of its new platform, which allows users to spend their cryptocurrency in any of the millions of online merchants worldwide. These include Netflix, Airbnb, DoorDash, Instacart, Walmart, & many more.
Bitcoin Cash Soars 7%, Bitcoin Stalls at $21K (Market Watch)

While bitcoin and most of the market remain calm, Bitcoin Cash went on the offensive and jumped to $135. Bitcoin continues to fail to produce any significant price movements in either direction and has remained stuck around the $21,000 level. The alternative coins are also untypically stable on a daily...
Tokenized Commodities: Decentralized Swaps in Gold, Oil and Metals on MetalSwap

MetalSwap, a multi-chain protocol that seeks to promote trade between producers and traders with fewer participants in the process, is emerging as an opportunity for those who operate in commodities. Metals such as gold, lithium, iron, oil and other raw materials in global demand and available on the major stock...
Betting Against CNBC’s Jim Cramer Helps Crypto Trader Book Profits

The crypto trader’s “Inverse Cramer” portfolio fetched him significant gains on his initial investment. CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer’s name has become almost synonymous with finance television. But that hasn’t stopped him from giving some regrettable investment advice over the course of years. Despite being a prominent personality in the finance world for decades, his deeply ill-fated predictions have attracted significant ire from the community. On a lighter note, another well-known trader is now inverse trading against him.
Miami Crew Faces 30 Years in Prison for Running a Fraudulent Crypto Scheme

Da Corte, Gonzalez, and Meza gathered over $4 million by purchasing crypto with stolen identification and later asking banks for a refund. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three residents of Miami – Esteban Cabrera Da Corte, Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, and Asdrubal Ramirez Meza – with defrauding banks and a cryptocurrency platform for over $4 million.
Scaramucci Predicts When Bitcoin Will Become a Hedge Against Inflation

BTC wallets need to reach a billion, so the primary cryptocurrency could be considered a hedge against inflation, Scaramucci said. Despite being an outspoken supporter of bitcoin, the founder of the investment company SkyBridge Capital – Anthony Scaramucci – does not believe the asset has reached a status of a hedge against inflation yet. In his view, this will happen once BTC wallets hit a billion.
What is ENS? Ethereum Name Service Explained (Updated 2022)

Back in the days, when the Internet wasn’t so mainstream, one of the main problems that users faced was that domain names hadn’t been matched up to internet protocol (IP) addresses. This made them very unfriendly towards the average Joe, who had to type in the IP address...
Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August 2022]. POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Monday the launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Jellyme. Jellyme is described as a “decentralized NFT marketplace that allows...
Ethereum Foundation Announces Official Date for the Merge

The Merge will be completed a few days after the Bellatrix upgrade kicks off the final countdown in the first week of September. The Ethereum Foundation has confirmed that the long-awaited Merge is expected to come sooner than previously expected. “Following years of hard work, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade is finally...
Argentina Presidential Candidate Sued for Promoting a Crypto Ponzi Scheme

A group of harmed investors want Javier Milei to reimburse them with approximately $300,000 for promoting a cryptocurrency fraudulent scheme. Javier Milei – one of the main contestants to become Argentina’s new President – has been caught in the crossfire for advertising the cryptocurrency investment platform CoinX. The company promised huge returns to investors, but it halted activities after the National Securities Commission said it had no legal permission to operate in the nation.
