ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

How to set up your business for e-commerce success

In today’s digital world, it has become increasingly important for businesses to establish themselves with e-commerce platforms. Many brands that have relied on a traditional model now need to figure a way to pivot their brand into something that it wasn’t before, ensuring that when they take the leap into e-commerce, they do so in a sustainable manner.
INTERNET
Fstoppers

How Has the Pandemic Changed Your Approach to Photography?

The pandemic has been one of the most impactful events in the lifetimes of most that are alive today. It has been singular and brutal, affecting people, businesses, and infrastructure. Whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, it undoubtedly changed the status quo for you, but how?. One conversation...
PHOTOGRAPHY
HackerNoon

How to Add Gamification Into a Dating App Design

UX design is more than any other design branch is based on psychology — each user should initially understand the purpose of every single icon. Speaking about the design of dating apps, the role of psychology increases several times. The design of the dating app should turn the e-space of online dating into a comfort zone for billions of users seeking for a soulmate.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Don't Share a Crying Selfie After You Cut Staff

Schools trained me to identify and solve problems. To do that, teachers encouraged me to brainstorm potential solutions to a problem, calculate the costs and benefits of each, and choose the option whose benefits most exceeded its costs. When I started working, I became aware that there was another --...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company

Every Time Zone: A simple and helpful time zone converter

Every Time Zone is a free website that does exactly what it says on the box, displaying the current time in every major time zone. By moving the time zone slider around, you can quickly look for potential meeting times with folks in other parts of the country or world.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Duolingo is debuting its much-hyped math app this week

Duolingo’s long-awaited new math app is being unveiled—in beta—at the company’s annual Duocon conference Friday. Duolingo Math, which already has a waitlist for its beta testing on iOS devices, uses the same game-like interface as its oft-memed language-learning app to teach and test elementary-level math concepts like multiplication, division, fractions, basic geometry, and reading an analog clock.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
DIY Photography

This “mind-reading” AI turns your thoughts into photos

Have you ever thought about how cool it would be to watch your dreams as movies after you wake up? Or maybe have your thoughts turned into pictures? It sounds like something from Black Mirror, something that can’t possibly be real. However, turning your thoughts into images now actually exists!
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy