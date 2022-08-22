FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gallaghers Steakhouse
You might think that an old-timey steakhouse smack in the middle of Times Square couldn’t possibly be good, but Gallagher’s is great. From the moment you glimpse the dry-aging room through the front window to the time you walk out lugging a heavy bag of leftovers, you’re going to be very happy here. We recommend ordering steakhouse classics: Start with a round of Hemingway daiquiris with clams casino and a wedge salad, then move on to a porterhouse with your favorite sides. (We love the creamed spinach.) All the desserts here are great, but the New York-style cheesecake is about as real as it gets.
Quality Italian
As soon as you walk up the stairs at Quality Italian, a host will greet you and you’ll barely be able to hear what the hell they’re saying. That’s because this restaurant is loud—like “we considered texting a question to someone sitting right across from us” loud.
Home Slice Pizza
Don’t bring a New Yorker to Home Slice. Because if you do, you will spend your whole meal talking about how great pizza is in New York. There will be a lot of “this is good but…” and we just can’t listen to another New York City pizza PSA. This South Congress restaurant and take-out spot should be praised by itself, not only in comparison. It’s accessible and affordable, the staff is friendly, and most importantly, the pizza is some of the best in the city. And if you’re not up for pizza, their Italian sub and Greek salad are both stand-outs. So take your New Yorker friends to Franklin and leave Home Slice for us.
Café Sabarsky
Few places in New York will transport you out of the city as quickly and thoroughly as Cafe Sabarsky. This Viennese cafe in the Neue Galerie is not only the perfect setting to play out your academic cosplay dreams, the food is also some of the best on the Upper East Side. Sabarsky is well known for exemplary versions of desserts like sachertorte and apfelstrudel, and for their bracingly strong kaffee creme. You must order these things, but to dismiss Sabarsky as merely a place for coffee and a light bite would be incorrect. At breakfast, you can experience delights like wobbly bavarian sausages served in a steaming bath of hot water with a soft pretzel and grainy mustard. Later in the day, you’ll want to get the weiner schnitzel. You won’t find a better version anywhere in the five boroughs.
Syko
When you hear that a restaurant serves Syrian and Koren food, you probably think of fusion-style mashups. That is definitely not what you get at Syko, a Windsor Terrace grab-and-go spot where half the menu is Korean food and the other half is Syrian. The menu represents the cultures of the two friends who own this spot, which is very cute and very Brooklyn. The food here is really good, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this place starts to accrue long lines. We highly recommend the Spam sandwich, a perfect square of rice, nori, Spam, and omelet. It’s only available on weekends, so prepare accordingly.
Dhom
Really good barbecued meat on a stick is hard to beat. At Dhom, a Lao spot in the East Village, they’ve pretty much mastered the form. They have three types of skewers: duck heart, hanger steak, and chicken thigh, all marinated in a sweet-and-smoky sauce and served on little wooden sticks charred black from the fire. Get them with a side of sticky rice, served with a garlicky chili sauce that will make your lips buzz. Pad out your order with spring rolls and a crunchy coconut rice salad. The food here is snacky and designed for drinking, so avail yourself of their extensive list of beer, sake, and cocktails. We’re also super into their limeade. It tastes exactly like a melted popsicle.
Daleview Biscuits & Beer
NYC has unsurprisingly provided the gluten-free crowd with plenty of good GF pizza and pasta, lest any of us go without one of the city’s major forms of sustenance. This means that local chefs can move onto new, more specific challenges like gluten-free biscuit sandwiches. At Daleview Biscuits and Beer, the hot buttermilk biscuits reach optimum fluffiness and beautifully compliment their cheesy eggs and impressively crispy GF fried chicken. Go for the Cobb Biscuit with smashed avocado, or experiment with cheese and slaw combinations via the Build-Your-Own Biscuit sandwich option. Just be careful when choosing your beer—for the most part, the beer selection is not gluten-free.
Friedman's
Friedman’s was opened with celiacs in mind, with the goal of creating an entirely GF menu. At any of their 6 NYC locations, you can get brunch favorites like pancakes, waffles, french toast and fried chicken, as well as sandwiches and dinner entrees made completely GF or the traditional way. The GF waffles here could take on their wheaty counterparts any day of the week, and the chicken comes out satisfyingly crispy. Leave some room for a side of mac and cheese as well. Most things with a ton of cheese sauce mixed in are a go, but that doesn't make us any less impressed by the rice-based version here.
