Miamisburg, OH

WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
WDTN

Man struck, killed by two cars identified

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
MILFORD, OH
TheDailyBeast

Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera

A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
EDGEWOOD, KY
wnewsj.com

WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to early morning trailer fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood crews responded to a trailer fire near W. Third Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to the area of Morgan Avenue near W Third Street and...
TROTWOOD, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Fatal Three Car Crash in Fayette County

Fayette – Emergency squads are at the scene of a serious crash that has one person deceased and one person in serious condition. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 5:30 pm on Monday in the area of old 35 just outside of Washington Court House in the area of the Medflight terminal (435/729)
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
ERLANGER, KY
dayton247now.com

21-year-old indicted in stabbing on Chelsea Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton, was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14, 2022, according to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. On the evening of Sunday, August 14, Dayton police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block...
DAYTON, OH

