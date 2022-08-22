Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
Man struck, killed by two cars identified
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
Coroner IDs man fatally struck by vehicle in Dayton; Second car hit, injured Good Samaritan
DAYTON — One man hit by a vehicle early Wednesday has died and a person who was trying to help the man was hit by a second vehicle, according to a Dayton Police crash report. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Terrence C. Bass,...
1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1 dead after fiery crash in Miamisburg; alcohol may have been a factor, police say
MIAMISBURG — One person is dead after a crash in Miamisburg Saturday. Miamisburg police as well as the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched to the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:40 a.m. on the report of a possible traffic crash, according to the police department. The only vehicle involved was reportedly on fire.
wnewsj.com
WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash
FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
Crews respond to early morning trailer fire in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — Trotwood crews responded to a trailer fire near W. Third Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to the area of Morgan Avenue near W Third Street and...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fatal Three Car Crash in Fayette County
Fayette – Emergency squads are at the scene of a serious crash that has one person deceased and one person in serious condition. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 5:30 pm on Monday in the area of old 35 just outside of Washington Court House in the area of the Medflight terminal (435/729)
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists
ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
WLKY.com
Home security camera catches stranger grabbing 6-year-old girl in front of her Ohio home
HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-0ld girl from her front yard, and it's all caught on camera. Footage from a security camera shows the child throwing out trash in a can by the curb outside of the family's home on East Avenue in Hamilton.
dayton247now.com
21-year-old indicted in stabbing on Chelsea Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton, was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14, 2022, according to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. On the evening of Sunday, August 14, Dayton police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block...
