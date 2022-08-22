Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth man suspected of stabbing death
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a fatal stabbing Thursday and the arrest of an 18-year-old homicide suspect. Deputies were dispatched at 3:11 p.m. to 9301 Highway 75 for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly uses gun to threaten people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was lodged in jail by the Lincoln Police Department after reports of him threatening people with a handgun. LPD said police were dispatched to the area of the City Mission, 110 Q Street, Thursday at 12:30 a.m. Officers said they interviewed people and identified 24-year-old...
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
WOWT
Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 20 at a Casey’s convenience store in north Lincoln. Dominic Gomez, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
klin.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Breaks Down During Pursuit
A man is behind bars after Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he led a deputy on a brief chase late Thursday night. Wagner says the deputy saw a vehicle with no license plate around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 34 and Fallbrook and tried to pull it over. “The vehicle...
Sioux City Journal
Man gets probation for pouring gas on couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
Otoe County Body Identified
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
Montgomery County Man arrested on Page County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak on Thursday in the 2400 block on North 8th Street on a Page County warrant for failure to appear. Officers transported Phelps to the Montgomery County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD makes arrest in connection to apartment stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the apartment shooting that happened Tuesday. LPD said they arrested and charged 18-year-old Anthony Rouch, of Lincoln. Rouch was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Authorities...
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
kscj.com
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN
CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
Comments / 0