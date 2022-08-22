photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Dental visits in a Winnebago? Petaluma Health Center’s newest clinic is made to be mobile. It might look like an RV on the outside - an RV that’s stamped with the portrait of a smiling nurse that is. At noon Friday, the Petaluma Health Center cut the ribbon on its newest mobile clinic. Congressman Mike Thompson was on hand for the official unveiling of the dual dental and medical mobile clinic. He acknowledged the strain Covid has placed on providers. "It just exacerbated the many problems that we have in healthcare." Thompson said. "And then you add to...

