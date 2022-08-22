ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak

The state-run Glenwood Resource Center is scheduled to close in 2024. (Photo via Google Earth) For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa...
GLENWOOD, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa to collect less unemployment insurance tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Unemployment insurance rates for taxing Iowa employers will drop to a 24-year record low with Table 8, Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development announced Wednesday. That’s the lowest rate Iowa law allows, the news release said. For the past five years, the state has...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Iowa Business
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Denison, IA
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Ohio State
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Ohio Industry
Denison, IA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy