Corydon Times-Republican
State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak
The state-run Glenwood Resource Center is scheduled to close in 2024. (Photo via Google Earth) For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa to collect less unemployment insurance tax in 2023
(The Center Square) – Unemployment insurance rates for taxing Iowa employers will drop to a 24-year record low with Table 8, Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development announced Wednesday. That’s the lowest rate Iowa law allows, the news release said. For the past five years, the state has...
Corydon Times-Republican
Corydon Times-Republican
Health officials say polio case in New York a reminder to get vaccinated
A spate of polio outbreaks in the past few months in Israel and the United Kingdom – and one recent case of polio paralyzing an unvaccinated adult in New York – has led to warnings from public health officials about its possible spread among unvaccinated and undervaccinated individuals.
Corydon Times-Republican
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former school therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in...
