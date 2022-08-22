Read full article on original website
Hopkins Co. teacher facing 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors
A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested on charges of distribution of obscene matter to minors. According to the Madisonville Police Department, an arrest warrant for 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor was served against 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville, a teacher in Hopkins County. He was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder
The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
Two dead, multiple injuries after mass shooting at Henderson homeless shelter
Two people were killed and four were injured in a mass shooting Thursday night at the Harbor House Christian Center homeless shelter in Henderson. Henderson police identified the suspect as 37-year old Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson and officials told the Courier & Press that Gibbs was a resident at the Harbor House Christian Center where about 15 people were inside when he opened fire.
Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker
A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
Todd Fiscal Court hears about potential new industry, uptick in burglaries and thefts
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard about the potential for a new industry to create jobs in the community and heard a report on an increase in thefts and burglaries in the county. An incentive for the new industry was tabled Friday as Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says he can’t...
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
I 24 accident injures trucker, causes major traffic issues
A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove injured one person and caused major traffic issues. It happened just after 4 pm near the 90 mile-marker on the westbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver of a semi was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
Unemployment down or stagnant in eight of nine Pennyrile counties last month
Unemployment was either stagnant or down from June to July in eight of nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 5.4 percent, unchanged from June and down from 6.5 percent one year ago. It equated to 1,363 people who were looking for work and unable to find it.
Tatum Lee Kelly
Graveside service will be Sunday August 28th at 1pm in East End Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canton Street accident
A motorcyclist was severely injured in an accident Wednesday morning on Canton Street. He had been westbound near Wooldridge Road when he lost control of the bike and laid it down, according to Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez. The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained a head injury.
Glenn William Hancock
(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 30th at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
HCCPL offering expanded Saturday programs
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is announcing expanded and additional programming, open to the community. According to a news release, the library will be offering Saturday morning Storytime and a Saturday Sensory Friendly Play and Grow program. Storytime will run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday mornings for children ages zero through five years old, where they will have a chance to interact with others while enjoying books, music, dancing and activities. It will begin on Saturday, September 10.
Phillip Ray Kelly
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
Mark A. Wyatt
(Age 46, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors
The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
‘Superload’ to cause delays on I-24, US 68 East this morning
Motorists on I-24 east and US 68 eastbound between Cadiz and Hopkinsville could encounter some delays this morning as a “superload” makes its way through. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a specialized hauler plans to move a super load along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties starting at the Eddyville riverport at about 7 a.m.
Wilford Lancaster
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
