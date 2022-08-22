Read full article on original website
Todd Fiscal Court hears about potential new industry, uptick in burglaries and thefts
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard about the potential for a new industry to create jobs in the community and heard a report on an increase in thefts and burglaries in the county. An incentive for the new industry was tabled Friday as Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says he can’t...
Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker
A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
Hopkins Co. teacher facing 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors
A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested on charges of distribution of obscene matter to minors. According to the Madisonville Police Department, an arrest warrant for 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor was served against 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville, a teacher in Hopkins County. He was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canton Street accident
A motorcyclist was severely injured in an accident Wednesday morning on Canton Street. He had been westbound near Wooldridge Road when he lost control of the bike and laid it down, according to Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez. The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained a head injury.
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
Tatum Lee Kelly
Graveside service will be Sunday August 28th at 1pm in East End Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Glenn William Hancock
(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 30th at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Mark A. Wyatt
(Age 46, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
Colonels March East Hunting Cougars
Last week was just the beginning for Christian County. An 18-9 victory over Caldwell County is certainly something to celebrate. After all the Colonels only won one game last year. That game was over the Tigers however, and now they face a much more formidable foe. The Colonels now march...
Futrell named Kentucky fire chief of the year
Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell has been named the 2022 Kentucky Fire Chief of the Year. The designation is handed down by the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs, which is a professional organization comprised of volunteer and career fire chiefs through the state. Futrell says it was especially humbling...
Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors
The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
High School Football 8.26.22
For the second straight week The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road as they travel to Mayfield to take on The Cardinals. It will be the 69th meeting between the two schools with the series tied 33-33-2. Mayfield won last year’s contest 21 to 3. The Tigers enter the contest oh and 1 after a 22 to nothing loss to Louisville Ballard last week. Mayfield is 1 and oh after beating crosstown rival Graves Co. 36 to nothing. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Cardinals…
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
HCCPL offering expanded Saturday programs
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is announcing expanded and additional programming, open to the community. According to a news release, the library will be offering Saturday morning Storytime and a Saturday Sensory Friendly Play and Grow program. Storytime will run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday mornings for children ages zero through five years old, where they will have a chance to interact with others while enjoying books, music, dancing and activities. It will begin on Saturday, September 10.
Tigers Fall to Bruins, Now Go Cardinal Hunting
Last Fridays result was not unexpected. The trip to Louisville Ballard is a difficult one and certainly for a team that is in a down spell. The Tigers may have lost, but the Bruins most definitely did not maul them. The Hoptown offense struggled to move the football, something they...
