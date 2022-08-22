ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, IA

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
WISCONSIN STATE
Denison, IA
Government
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former New Mexico player, Rayshawn Boyce.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minnesota election administration explained: post-election checks

A poll worker at Martin Luther King Center in St. Paul on Election Day 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Read part 1, “Who does what?” Part 2, “Who can vote in Minnesota?” Part 3: “How and why polling places are computerized.” Part 4: “How absentee voting works.” Part 5: “Reconciliation.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven) (two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six)
MINNESOTA STATE
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven)
MINNESOTA STATE

