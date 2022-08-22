Read full article on original website
Related
A family looks for answers into why so many of them develop Alzheimer's disease
In some families, Alzheimer's seems inevitable. KAREN DOUTHITT: Your grandmother has it. Your mom has it. Your uncle has it. Your aunts have it. Your cousin has it. I always assumed that I would have it. MARTINEZ: NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on three sisters who wanted to know why Alzheimer's...
When did human bodies evolve to sweat? We don't know exactly when
All summer, NPR's science desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered head to toe with millions of sweat glands. But it wasn't always so. NPR's Pien Huang tells us how human bodies evolved so we could sweat. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Sweating is essential to humans. HEATHER DINGWALL: During...
Biden wants to erase some or all federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers
Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. Yeah. President Biden will cancel some or all federal student loan debt for as many as 43 million people. And though the news has been expected for months, it still included a few surprises. MARTIN: We've got...
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
We're going to get another view on this issue now. Wisdom Cole is the national director of the NAACP's Youth and College Division, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being with us. WISDOM COLE: Thanks for having me. MARTIN: You have called student debt a racial...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden is canceling up to $10K in student loans, $20K for Pell Grant recipients
On Wednesday, President Biden announced a sweeping effort to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 for other qualifying borrowers. Biden also extended the federal student loan payment pause through Dec. 31. "In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0