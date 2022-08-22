ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence man arrested after fight results in stab wounds and serious head injuries

A fight between two men has led to serious injuries to both and a felony charge for one. The man who has been charged in Douglas County District Court, Xavier Micheal Wilson, 21, of Lawrence, suffered stab wounds during the Tuesday night incident and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, while the other man was treated for serious head injuries, according to Lawrence police.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police investigating after gunshots reported, bullet holes found in van

Lawrence police say they’re investigating after gunshots were reported and bullet holes were found in a vehicle on Tuesday near the Prairie Park neighborhood. Police spokesperson Laura McCabe said officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East 25th Terrace. She said officers found a silver van with bullet holes in it, as well as shell casings on the ground near the van.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man dead after Kansas City-area officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Tueday, Blue Springs Police were assisting an outside agency in apprehending two individuals near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE RD Mize Road, according to a media release. When officers attempted to approach the individuals,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting

Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following the results of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Stephanie Anne Graham, 44, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 22, following the results of a search warrant conducted in May 2020.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Man charged with assault and other crimes after allegedly threatening teens in downtown Lawrence with knife and taking skateboard

A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with multiple crimes after allegedly threatening two teenagers with a knife and taking a skateboard. The man, Timothy James Shoulderblade, 30, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to charging documents. Shoulderblade is listed as transient in the jail’s booking log.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial

TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
TOPEKA, KS

