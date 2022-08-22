Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested after fight results in stab wounds and serious head injuries
A fight between two men has led to serious injuries to both and a felony charge for one. The man who has been charged in Douglas County District Court, Xavier Micheal Wilson, 21, of Lawrence, suffered stab wounds during the Tuesday night incident and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, while the other man was treated for serious head injuries, according to Lawrence police.
LJWORLD
One KU football player charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; case against 2nd player dismissed
Two KU football players were charged with aggravated assault after allegedly confronting a man with handguns, but the case against one of the players was dismissed Friday afternoon in Douglas County District Court. Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee, Fla., was formally charged Friday with one count of aggravated assault...
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help identifying suspects in robbery in early August
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in identifying two people in an aggravated robbery in early August. Investigators said the robbery happened at the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave. at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 1. Police said the gas station...
LJWORLD
2 KU football players arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Two University of Kansas football players were arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log. Lawrence police arrested Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Tanaka Artisma Scott, 20, of Lawrence, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday in...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
Suspect in KCMO homicide, Amber Alert incident released from custody
A man who sparked an Amber Alert last Sunday and is a suspect in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide was released from custody.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police investigating after gunshots reported, bullet holes found in van
Lawrence police say they’re investigating after gunshots were reported and bullet holes were found in a vehicle on Tuesday near the Prairie Park neighborhood. Police spokesperson Laura McCabe said officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East 25th Terrace. She said officers found a silver van with bullet holes in it, as well as shell casings on the ground near the van.
Man dead after Kansas City-area officer-involved shooting
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Tueday, Blue Springs Police were assisting an outside agency in apprehending two individuals near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE RD Mize Road, according to a media release. When officers attempted to approach the individuals,...
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
northwestmoinfo.com
One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting
Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
WIBW
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following the results of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Stephanie Anne Graham, 44, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 22, following the results of a search warrant conducted in May 2020.
LJWORLD
Man charged with assault and other crimes after allegedly threatening teens in downtown Lawrence with knife and taking skateboard
A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with multiple crimes after allegedly threatening two teenagers with a knife and taking a skateboard. The man, Timothy James Shoulderblade, 30, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to charging documents. Shoulderblade is listed as transient in the jail’s booking log.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Overnight shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition, suspect identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police responded to a shooting late Sunday night and found one man who had been shot in his stomach. The Topeka Police Department reported one person in custody Monday morning. It later revealed Benjamin Folsom, 34, Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated battery and criminal possession of […]
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
KMBC.com
Victim identified, suspect now in custody after Sunday homicide and Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect believed to be responsible for a homicide and Amber Alert in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday is now in custody, police say. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself into police Monday morning, hours after he allegedly abducted his two young daughters. KCPD and the Missouri...
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
