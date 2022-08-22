Read full article on original website
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hopes his metaverse frees people from big cities with different values
It finally happened. Society has been gifted a chat between the lover of “sweet baby rays,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the famous fan of “Horse Dewormer” mega-podcaster Joe Rogan. It’s the price the company paid for not having ballads from Joni and Neil. The...
A Look at Creator Cuts: A Video NFT Marketplace by Chingari
Creators Cuts is a video NFT marketplace where users can mint, trade, buy and sell vNFTs, with owners being able to earn a percentage of the earnings made by the creators behind the NFT. NFTs initially gained renown for art and collectible projects. However, there are many more emerging use...
TechCrunch
Mad Realities’ Devin Lewtan is onboarding crypto users through reality television
This week on Chain Reaction, I interviewed Devin Lewtan, a twentysomething founder who seems to have found the secret sauce when it comes to bringing web3 to new audiences. Her NYC-based media company, Mad Realities, just debuted its first season of “Proof of Love,” a reality TV show focused on dating that allows viewers to engage with the plot and vote on key decisions through NFTs. This April, Mad Realities raised $6 million in a seed round from investors including crypto VC firm Paradigm and socialite Paris Hilton to build a platform they hope will become the “Netflix of web3.” You can listen to the full interview with Devin below.
Meet the CEO of Finblox, a Hong Kong-based crypto lender serving a region with some of the highest fintech adoption in the world
Finblox, a crypto investment platform founded in 2021, has raised $4 million to become a rising star in Southeast Asia. Cofounder and CEO Peter Hoang says the firm offers users easy access to their wealth through crypto. This article is part of "Master Your Crypto," a series from Insider helping...
CNBC
Coinbase CEO says crypto exchange has ongoing plans to cut costs and is actively engaged with regulators
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC the company is taking a close look at where it can cut costs as industry and economic challenges continue to surface. Armstrong said the current downturn is reminiscent of what the company has dealt with in the past. The CEO said he expects to...
CNET
Zuckerberg Confirms Project Cambria Coming in October on the Joe Rogan Experience
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday to talk about social media, mixed martial arts and his company's new virtual reality headset known as Project Cambria. Zuckerberg said the next headset will come out in October and that more will be revealed at the company's...
cryptoglobe.com
Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’
Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
blockworks.co
Web3 Watch: Metaverse Madness In The Sandbox and Decentraland
From music to poetry and art, can the metaverse have it all? Plus: “There’s no looming NFT lending crisis,” says lending protocol Arcade CEO. This week, “The Sims” creator Will Wright announced he raised $6 million to develop blockchain-powered simulation games thanks to venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners.
This HBO Max documentary is one of the most important streaming releases of 2022
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is something of a rarity among longtime antagonists of Vladimir Putin. That’s because he’s still alive, unlike so many other Kremlin critics who’ve met untimely ends via poisoning, suspicious heart attacks, and sudden falls from tall buildings. And it’s not for want of trying, either, as is made so terrifyingly clear in the CNN Films and HBO Max documentary Navalny — for me, one of the most important and must-watch streaming releases of the year.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
biztoc.com
Thirdweb, which makes a development toolkit to build and launch Web3 products, raises $24M at a $160M valuation from Haun Ventures, Shopify, and Coinbase
There’s been a lot of hype about “Web3”, but the reality is that it’s still a largely nascent and fragmented concept, and that has led to Web3 startups building platforms to engage with it more easily getting a lot of attention. In the latest development, a startup called thirdweb — which has created a development toolkit to make it easier to build and launch Web3 products such as blockchain games, NFTs, DAOs, marketplaces and more — has raised $24 million, a Series A that values the London startup at $160 million.
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better
On Thursday, two men famous for running gigantic platforms that host disinformation and conspiracies talked together on a podcast. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and the man behind Facebook, and Joe Rogan talked for close to three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Rogan’s podcast that focused on virtual reality, social media censorship, and the politics of a divided America. In the middle of the conversation, during a moment when the pair were discussing disinformation, Zuckerberg claimed Meta spent $5 billion last year on combating disinformation and other “defensive” work at the company.
biztoc.com
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk attacked Bill Gates because he had a short position of $500 million against Tesla. Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop. "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla," Musk wrote to Gates.
TechCrunch
Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund
Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
morningbrew.com
APE starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange, helping AMC secure a financial lifeline
AMC’s new preferred share class, APE, started trading on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday morning. And while it’s certainly a whacky scheme, we wouldn’t be surprised if down the line finance professors use it to teach some of the fundamental concepts of Wall Street. Why APE...
blockworks.co
Coinbase CEO Touts Subscriptions to Curb Reliance on Trading Fees
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong remains upbeat despite a chilly crypto winter and lower revenues inspired by slowed trading volumes. Coinbase is seeking ways to maintain profitability despite slumping trading activity, with CEO Brian Armstrong expecting the crypto bear market to last up to 18 months — or even more.
cryptoslate.com
Nature’s Vault Launches Gold-Linked Utility Token NVLT in the Polygon Ecosystem
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 25th August, 2022, Chainwire — Nature’s Vault, a Singapore-based Greentech company, announced today a strategic collaboration with Polygon Network,...
