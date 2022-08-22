Read full article on original website
Largest U.S. auto market is moving away from the internal combustion engine
The largest auto market in the U.S. is stepping away from the internal combustion engine. Regulators are expected to approve a plan today to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars in California by 2035. NPR's Nathan Rott reports the move could have widespread effects on the auto industry and also on climate change.
Moviepass is back after its bankruptcy. The CEO says this time will be different
Any movie, any theater, anytime you want for 10 bucks a month - that was a sales pitch of subscription service MoviePass back in 2017, and millions signed up. Now, if that all sounds too good to be true, it's because it was. The company burned through millions of dollars and went bankrupt in 2020. But now they're back. And CEO and co-founder Stacy Spikes says this time will be different. Our co-host Leila Fadel asked him how.
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
'Danger Zone' author warns of growing tension between China and the U.S.
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. In 1941, millions of Americans were shocked when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. Our guest today, Michael Beckley, begins his new book with co-author Hal Brands by positing the notion that the Chinese military could take advantage of a disputed election result in the United States in 2025 to attack Taiwan and, in the process, hit a U.S. aircraft carrier with a ballistic missile, provoking a war between China and the United States.
Flight delays and poor customer service are at unacceptable levels, Buttigieg says
If you've tried flying anywhere this summer, there's a fair chance your flight was delayed or even canceled. And with the busy Labor Day weekend coming up, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning the airlines that they're going to face consequences if they can't improve operations and customer service. NPR's transportation correspondent David Schaper sat down with Buttigieg in Minneapolis.
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
How designer water and RATs bought a millennial couple this $27million mansion in one of Australia’s most elite suburbs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California
Today California officials approved a plan to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. California is the largest auto market in the U.S. It could set the standard for other states to follow. Kevin Stark with member station KQED is here with details. Hey, Kevin. KEVIN STARK,...
California's phasing out of gas-powered cars will require infrastructure changes
California is changing the game. The state is adopting what is believed to be the world's most ambitious plan to phase out gas-powered cars. By 2035, new cars sold in California must be powered by electricity or hydrogen. Margo Oge is a former director of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and she joins us from Los Angeles.
Encore: Why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries
Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice. You...
Thieves may have just pulled off the 'heist of the century'
A brazen, early morning robbery of a Brinks truck may be the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history. Thieves took 22 containers, each weighing about 100 pounds, which could be worth $100 million total. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine,...
Scientists are stumped why quakes keep hitting this small South Carolina town
ELGIN, S.C. — David Horne remembers exactly where he was when the first earthquake hit his town of Elgin, S.C., on Dec. 27, 2021. He was relaxing on his front porch, while his wife was inside caring for their young grandson. Suddenly, Horne felt the ground shake and heard a noise like thunder boom across the sky.
Lamont says Connecticut Child Tax Rebate checks are now in the mail
About 200,000 checks have now been sent to residents who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate, the state announced Thursday. The program provides rebates of up to $250 per child for residents who claimed a qualifying dependent on last year’s federal income tax return. Democratic Gov. Ned...
Sap from this tree will give you blisters, eating the apple-like fruit can kill you
A tree is trending on Reddit — because it's no ordinary tree. The most dangerous tree on the planet can be found in Mexico, the Caribbean and Southern Florida. One touch from the tree's sap causes blisters, and a single bite of its fruit can be fatal. Seemingly every...
Drought turns parts of Connecticut into a natural disaster area
For Hannah Tripp, these past two years of farming have been a “tale of two seasons.”. Last year, rain left her fields filled with standing water and eroded her planting beds. This year, she said, “before this rain we got on Monday, it was a dust bowl.”. “Our...
Scanning students' rooms during remote tests is unconstitutional, judge rules
The remote-proctored exam that colleges began using widely during the pandemic saw a first big legal test of its own — one that concluded in a ruling applauded by digital privacy advocates. A federal judge this week sided with a student at Cleveland State University in Ohio, who alleged...
Connecticut restaurants are struggling to meet post-pandemic demands, survey says
According to a survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association, 43% of restaurant owners said business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago and are having difficulties rebounding from COVID-19. The survey indicated increasing wholesale costs and staffing shortages are cause for concern among...
