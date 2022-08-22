ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SCOTT CITY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour

PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

New businesses come to Cape Girardeau

Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Crews battle house fire in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Charity truck, tractor pull Saturday in Murray

The Mid-South Pullers Association will hold its annual charity truck and tractor pull Saturday at the Murray-Calloway County fairgrounds. The Derek Glisson Memorial Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. to benefit their scholarship program. Admission is $15, with five and under free. Many of the same pullers will be...
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning

A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Suspect in Mayfield lumber theft arrested in Virginia

The man wanted in connection to a lumber theft in Mayfield has been caught in Virginia. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott, has been accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. He is also wanted on felony theft charges out of Stewart County, Tennessee. There, Scott is accused of home improvement services fraud as well as theft of property valued between $60,000 and $120,000.
MAYFIELD, KY
wkms.org

About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse

More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
MAYFIELD, KY
wish989.com

Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park

MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
MARION, IL
wjpf.com

Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

