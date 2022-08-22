Read full article on original website
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
Dorchester Reporter
Allan’s Formal Wear, Blue Hill Ave. mainstay, to launch city’s initiative on Legacy businesses
Peddling fruits and vegetables on Blue Hill Avenue in the 1960s for college money, Allan Edwards had dreams that he thought would come true when he was sitting in a university classroom. But after he was told that he wasn’t college material, his dreams instead came true beginning with a set of five three-piece black ensemble tuxedos.
Boston Globe
Baker administration picks developer to give the Hurley government building a makeover
“The idea is to really open up the ‘super block’ and create a more inclusive, friendly, welcoming space in the interior.”. The Baker administration has tapped Leggat McCall Properties to oversee a $1 billion-plus makeover of one of the most prominent Brutalist structures to come out of the urban renewal effort that swept away much of the West End roughly six decades ago.
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Shuttle Buses Exceeding Expectations, But the T’s Own Buses Are Struggling
So far, privately-operated shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service have been running fairly smoothly, thanks in part to an impressive mobilization of new bus lanes and expanded curbside loading areas. But there’s been less assistance for the T’s own bus routes, which are also getting a surge in riders during...
quincyquarry.com
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center #mayorkoch
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In but one fell swoop, a single development in Everett could well yield roughly twice as much development as Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch has been trying to see happen in Quincy Center for at least a decade. That and during which time Mayor Koch has spent roughly $300 million of taxpayers’ money on mostly public infrastructure in Quincy Center – including over $10 million on a bridge next to no one uses – in the hope that sufficient development will (eventually, ed.) come to Quincy Center and so yield sufficient tax revenue to cover the over $200 million debt nut he has incurred to date and which all local taxpayers are its de facto co-signers.
Dorchester Reporter
Comfort Inn on Morrissey in Neponset eyed as housing for formerly homeless
Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless services provider in New England, is looking to team up with a developer to convert the Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard into permanent, supportive housing aimed at formerly homeless people. Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders would turn the 130-room hotel at 900...
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
Dorchester Reporter
First run deemed a success for Veterans Motorycle Ride
Motorcyclists took to the streets of Mattapan and Dorchester on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, for the 1st annual Boston Veterans Motorcycle Ride to benefit the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center’s Veterans Outreach Center. The Ride was sponsored by the William Carter American Legion Post #16 on Blue Hill Avenue, as well as by numerous other contributors and sponsors – including state Reps. Chynah Tyler and Liz Miranda and Boston Veterans Commissioner Robert Santiago.
universalhub.com
Restaurant with Asian, African influences approved for Uphams Corner; BYOB approved for Caribbean restaurant on Talbot Avenue
The Boston Licensing Board today approved plans by Biplaw Rai to turn a long abandoned trolley station on Columbia Road in Uphams Corner into a restaurant that serves food with "Asian and African inspiration" by night and more traditional cafe fare by day. The board approved Rai's request for a...
MBTA extends service cuts for subway, bus into the fall
BOSTON (AP) — Beleaguered commuters in the greater Boston area were dealt another setback Wednesday when transit officials announced that service cuts on three of the four major subway lines in the city that were set to end this summer will instead extend into the fall. At the same...
nbcboston.com
Problem Spots So Far on the MBTA Shuttle Route
A few days into the Orange Line shutdown, most of the MBTA's shuttle bus plan is running smoothly, but there are some problem spots cropping up on the route. NBC10 Boston visited a few of them on Tuesday, starting with the Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain. The buses have to make a wide turn to get out of the station, so drivers have to stop well before the traffic light to make sure the buses have enough room.
To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival
BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.MARSHFIELD FAIRAn August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year. Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/When: August 19-28, noon-10pmWhere: 140 Main Street, MarshfieldCost: $15 online, children...
YourArlington
No 'government speech' on Town Hall, board decides in 3-2 vote
'Town Hall will not be a place for government speech.'. UPDATED: The Select Board voted to prohibit the use of Town Hall’s façade for government speech in a 3-2 vote at its Monday, Aug. 22, meeting. Chair Len Diggins, John Hurd and Diane Mahon voted yes; Steve DeCourcey and Eric Helmuth voted no, recommending further discussion.
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
I-93 reopens after rollover crash on ramp to Sullivan Square
SOMERVILLE – The ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square was temporarily shut down during the Thursday morning commute following a serious rollover crash.It happened on the ramp at Exit 20 around 5:40 a.m.. The crash scene was cleared in about an hour. At least one person was removed from the car and transported to an area hospital.The car has since been towed away and the ramp reopened. No further information is currently available.
everettindependent.com
Stop & Shop Store in Everett Closes After 21 Years in Business
The Stop & Shop supermarket in Everett has closed its doors after 21 years at the busy Revere Beach Parkway location. “It’s a sad day,” said Store Manager Glen Sanford last Thursday, Aug. 14, the final day of operations. “We were the only supermarket in Everett besides McKinnon’s.”
NECN
2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far
Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
