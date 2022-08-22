Read full article on original website
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
Is the Easiest Monorail Dining Reservation Worth Booking?
You’re in the Disney Parks, and it’s afternoon. Your group has decided to Park Hop to Magic Kingdom and you think it would be nice to stop and have a sit down dinner on the way, so you jump on the My Disney Experience app to see if you can get a last minute dining reservation. If you’ve been in this situation, you may have seen one restaurant reservation located right on the monorail pop up, like we have many times: The Grand Floridian Café. We recently decided to give it a try and determine: is the easiest monorail dining reservation worth booking?
Guests return to Disney World Resort Hotel to find a SCORPION in their guest room
When Guests arrived at their hotel room at the Walt Disney World Resort, an incredibly unsightly Guest had already made himself comfortable in their room. Earlier this week, a Guest took to Reddit to share his photo of a “Guest” that was already in the hotel room before he arrived at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
TRON Spotted Doing Test Runs WITH People!
It’s been over 5 years since Disney announced that TRON Lightcycle/Run — a roller coaster at Disney’s Shanghai Park — would be coming to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Construction on the new coaster began in 2018 and the hope was to have the attraction open in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Resort celebration, which began on October 1, 2021. Unfortunately, no one predicted a global pandemic would shut Disney Parks down and put TRON construction way behind schedule.
Can’t go to the 2022 D23 Expo? That’s ok; here’s how to livestream every minute of the exciting event
The 2022 D23 Expo is nearly upon us, and fans have been anticipating this year’s Expo for a while now. It’s the first once since the 2019 D23 Expo, as the coronavirus pandemic threw multiple wrenches in plans for the 2021 Expo. But if you weren’t one of...
Tips from a Disney Insider: Are Refillable Resort Mugs Worth It?
If you have visited a Walt Disney World Resort, there is a good chance you have seen Guests clutching brightly colored Disney characters and resort-themed cups. No, you aren’t going crazy these mugs really are numerous. They are carried by Guests across the Resort and are even seen in Parks secured by carabiners to Park bags. These refillable Resort mugs cost $19.99 each and are available for purchase in quick-service eateries at Disney Resorts. Let’s dive into a discussion about these popular Disney souvenirs, cover frequently asked questions, and answer a pressing quandary…Are refillable Resort mugs worth it?
Essential Must-Dos for Disney Resort Arrival Day
The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and you wake up with a smile on your face, ready to head to Walt Disney World Resort. You’ve bought a Park ticket, booked a Park reservation secured an advanced dining reservation. You’ve planned and packed those cute outfits. You are ready to go… it’s vacation arrival day!
A Guest-favorite Dining Experience is FINALLY returning to Disney World on November 1
A favorite dining experience among Guests at Walt Disney World is finally returning next week, and Disney foodies, Disney World restaurant enthusiasts, and even people who just plain love to eat when they’re visiting Disney World are very excited about the news!. Some Guests visit Disney World for the...
Disney Cruise Line Making Big Changes to Character Meet and Greets!
When COVID-19 spread around the world like wildfire, The Walt Disney Company had to make some incredibly hard decisions. Its theme parks around the world were forced to shut their gates and its four cruise ships — the Disney Wonder, the Disney Magic, the Disney Dream, and the Disney Fantasy — were forced to sit, empty, at the docks. As things began to get better, the Parks were able to open once again and the Disney Cruise Line ships were able to think about setting sail once again. Things went much faster for the theme parks than for the cruise ships, but all four ships are back on the water, alongside Disney’s newest cruise ship — the Disney Wish.
Disney Shares a Closer Look at EPCOT’s New ‘Moana’ Attraction
If you are a Walt Disney World Resort fan, and you keep up with all the exciting Disney news, then you know that EPCOT is undergoing a massive transformation. For one, Disney has unified EPCOT by creating four distinctive lands. The World Showcase is keeping its name and is being joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. EPCOT has also seen the opening of two brand-new rides — Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, located in the France Pavilion, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which can be found in the World Discovery area, taking the place of Ellen’s Energy Adventure.
No, Cinderella Castle Isn’t Going Anywhere
There’s a rumor flying around the Disney fandom. One so incredible, so outlandish, so unbelievable that we aren’t surprised by it at all. After all, the most ludicrous rumors are the most fun to repeat, right? Except this one…defies imagination. Is Cinderella Castle being torn down after Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary? Of course not. That hasn’t stopped some people from believing it though.
Splurge on These Indulgent Table Service Meals in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort is home to some incredible dining options that include everything from delicious barbecue at Flame Tree Barbecue to customizable bowls at Satu’li Canteen to global cuisine at the table service Tiffins Restaurant. With so many meals to enjoy throughout the Disney Park, sometimes Guests want to go all out and splurge on a delicious three course meal and specialty cocktail from the table service options available to them. Let’s check out the most expensive and indulgent meal combinations that Guests c truly splurge on at the table service restaurants of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort!
Brand-new line of inspired Igloo coolers keeps the magic of Disney on ice (no skates required)
It’s almost September, but the Igloo brand has just released a brand-new line of drink and food coolers, and we’re taking that as our green light to keep summer going on into the fall. Summer’s winding down, but anytime’s a good time for Disney merch, especially when it...
Moving to Disney World is the Best Thing We’ve Ever Done
It was the first week in our new house, and we were feeling the same feelings anyone does when they move away from family and friends: stress from the move, self-doubt about whether we made the right decision for our family, fatigue from the physical labor. We had tucked the...
Dining for Cheap in the Magic Kingdom
There’s no debating that a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is extremely expensive, with costs including Disney Resort hotel stays, Disney theme park tickets, MagicBands, souvenirs, supplies like sunscreen, travel, and much more. One of the things that tends to add up the most for Guests once already on their vacations are dining costs, as some of the food found throughout the Walt Disney World Resort is downright expensive.
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
Disney Makes “Big Improvement” to Disney Genie+!
Just over one year ago, Disney announced that it was getting rid of the incredibly popular FastPass system and replacing it with a new system called Disney Genie+, which would cost money. Disney Genie+ launched a couple of months later, in October 2021, as part of the entire Disney Genie system. Disney Genie is complementary and allows Guests to put in their preferred rides, experiences, and dining locations and Disney Genie will help them plan the best Disney Day. Disney Genie+ is the system that Guests can pay for that will allow them to select times to return to rides and join the Lightning Lane — the new FastPass line.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop
With the updates to Disney Springs in recent years, there is even more to enjoy at this shopping and dining hot spot. Enjoying meals at spots like Morimoto Asia, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, or Jaleo by José Andrés are just a few of the delicious choices we can’t seem to get enough of. When it’s time for a sweet snack or an after-dinner dessert, narrowing down what to choose gets even harder.
Which Disney Water Park Should You Visit: Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon?
Even for Walt Disney World super fans, there are days the heat and humidity in Orlando can be a lot to take! Our favorite way to beat the heat during a trip to Disney World is to take advantage of a day at one of their water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or Disney’s Blizzard Beach.
