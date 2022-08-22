ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. boutique shop owner sold fake designer goods, police say

The owner of a South Toms River store was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit items out of the business, authorities announced Thursday. Rasheem Paige, 47, of South Toms River, owner of Grateful Threadz Embroidery & Boutique, was charged with counterfeiting and weapons offenses, according to a joint statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the South Toms River Police Department.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Student Gets Dream Job Internship In Hollywood

JACKSON – Township resident Rebecca Chiafullo has been working hard this summer in Hollywood California experiencing what others in her field would call a dream job. The young Hofstra University – Lawrence Herbert School of Communications student graduated from Jackson Liberty High School and will be a senior this fall majoring in film and television.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammonton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Hammonton, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Up, up and Away

The plane landed an hour ago, but my feet are still not touching the ground. I’m on Cloud 9!. Today I had the opportunity to fly with the Full Throttle Formation Team, one of the flight performance teams flying in the Atlantic City Airshow. I must admit, I was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. deli and pizzeria closes after more than 40 years

Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, a South Jersey eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years, is shuttering. The eatery closed its pizzeria section on Sunday, Aug. 21, while its ice cream stand will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. Masso’s, located at 11 Lakeview Dr. N. in...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Experience#Salon#Hair Colour#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Linus Company Meta#Blondies
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NJ.com

Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square

Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
GLASSBORO, NJ
beckersasc.com

$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold

The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

EHT’s Reed’s Organic Farm Featured on NBC Nightly News

Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township was featured Tuesday on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Watch the segment below. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy