Gloria Schiffner Passes Away at 94
Gloria L. Schiffner of Hermiston died on Aug. 21, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 94. She was born on July 28, 1928 in Tacoma, Wash. Arrangements are pending. Please share memories of Gloria with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Hermiston Linebacker Club to Meet Thursday at Desert Lanes
High school football season kicks off next week and that means the return of the weekly Hermiston Linebacker Club meetings. The club will meet from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Desert Lanes Bowling Alley, 1545 N. 1st St. Hermiston football head coach David Faaeteete will...
Motor Vehicle Accident in Hermiston Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a motor vehicle accident in Hermiston. At 10:32 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD#1) responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 395 and Sturgis Street involving a Ford Focus and a truck pulling a trailer. Upon arrival,...
Head Start Honors Cathy Wamsley With New Early Learning Center
Thursday afternoon saw the opening of a new learning center in honor of a woman who “dedicated her life to serving children and families.”. The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce was on hand Thursday to help Umatilla-Morrow Head Start officially open the Cathy Wamsley Early Learning Center on Second Street in Hermiston.
Upcoming Workshop Designed for Native American Entrepreneurs
The Tamástslikt Cultural Institute in Pendleton is hosting a free small business development workshop for aspiring Native American entrepreneurs on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8-9. The workshop is a collaboration by Tamástslikt, Red Wind Consulting and Nixyáawii Community Financial Services. Red Wind consultants will be providing training covering a...
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Aug. 23: Evan Valentine Luczak, 31, was arrested on the 900 block of W. Juniper Avenue and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Aug. 22: Wendie Myree Cadek, 51, was arrested on the 900 block of S. Highway 395...
