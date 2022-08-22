ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fantasypros.com

Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Although a concrete definition of the term is never probable to be agreed upon, “sleepers” are generally either players that have only shown an inkling of their promise in the past or individuals that have simply been forgotten about due to factors such as prior injury or the circumstances of their team’s depth chart. In this article, we will identify players who fall into the sleeper bucket at the wide receiver position. Each can be found outside of the top 36 per FantasyPros Half-PPR average draft position (ADP), and all possess tangible reasons to believe they can shatter their draft cost.
fantasypros.com

Sam Darnold carted off field in third preseason game

Sam Darnold was carted off the field with a gruesome left ankle injury during the Panthers' third preseason game against the Bills. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) After releasing a pass, the 25-year-old QB was hit and laid on the field, writhing in pain. With Carolina declaring Baker Mayfield the QB1 earlier this week, there isn't much fantasy impact with this injury. Darnold will be evaluated after the game, and we will know more.
fantasypros.com

Consensus Fantasy Football Busts from 80+ Experts (2022)

Our last consensus article focused on sleepers that could elevate you to a title. Our 76 voters nominated Rhamondre Stevenson and Trevor Lawrence as the two mid-to-late-round players with the highest chance to provide huge returns on their average draft position (ADP). The experts have offered their opinions on who will make your season, but who will break it? This is arguably even more important than who the top sleepers are because one or two busts is all it takes to crush your playoff hopes right out of the gate, especially if those underperformers were taken high in the draft.
fantasypros.com

Mitch Trubisky to start in Sunday’s preseason finale

Mitch Trubisky will get the start in the Steelers’ preseason finale Sunday against the Lions, per head coach Mike Tomlin. (Steelers on Twitter ) Trubisky still appears to be the favorite to start the year as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. He currently sits at QB30 in ECR, according to FantasyPros. If you are drafting Trubisky, you may also want to grab Kenny Pickett to protect yourself for when the Steelers eventually make the switch at QB.
fantasypros.com

Dameon Pierce: Texans bullish on first year back

Dameon Pierce has been the talk of Texans’ training camp. Head coach Lovie Smith said,“We’ve seen everything you need to see from a good running back.” (Aaron Wilson on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. The fourth-round running back seems to have a firm hold on the starting...
fantasypros.com

Josh Allen sat out in Bills postseason loss to the Panthers

Allen is building quite a fantasy resumé early in his career, particularly in the last few seasons. Allen repeated as the overall QB1 in fantasy in 2020 and 2021, something that had not been done in close to a decade. He will look to accomplish the feat for a third straight year, and there is plenty of reason to feel optimistic that he will do just that. His combination of rushing ability, particularly in the red zone, and one of the best arms in football gives fantasy managers a leg up on their opponents at the QB position week in and week out. Allen does turn the ball over a fair amount, but thanks to his rushing ability he is still able to carry a very safe weekly floor. He is ranked as the QB1 across all formats, and the only question fantasy managers should be asking themselves is when to draft a quarterback first, not who.
fantasypros.com

Andrew Erickson’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com

50 Players to Target From The Most Accurate NFL Experts (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
fantasypros.com

Aaron Nola tosses complete-game shutout against Reds on Thursday

Aaron Nola allowed five hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout against the Reds on Thursday, earning his ninth win of the season. Nola came within two pitches of a "Maddux," but could hardly have been more dominant. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 40% CSW rate while allowing just two hard-hit balls all night. It was an incredibly soft matchup against a depleted Reds lineup, but that shouldn't take away from how fantastic Nola was and has been all season. Start him with confidence against the Diamondbacks in his text turn, as you should every time he pitches.
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo's trade interest appears dead

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there appears to be no trade interest at the moment for QB Jimmy Garoppolo outside of potential injuries. The most likely outcomes for the team appear to be to cut him or to keep him. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Garoppolo is...
fantasypros.com

The 7 Safest Players to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)

I’m well aware that the term “safe” is subjective and might mean different things to different people. To me, a “safe” fantasy football player is someone I don’t have to worry about putting into my lineup. Yes, injuries happen, and no, not every safe player is going to single-handedly win me my week. That said, safe players tend to have a higher floor and can sometimes still be the difference between winning and losing a matchup.
fantasypros.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs agree to amended contract Friday

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to amended contract to increase his per-game roster bonus. With the new contract, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510K this season in per-game bonuses. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A very nice contract sweetener for Smith-Schuster, as the move increases his...
fantasypros.com

Tye Smith re-signs with Vikings

Smith played on Minnesota's practice squad in 2021 and appeared in five NFL games. The 29-year-old will see most of his time on special teams, but he got 17 defensive snaps in 2021 and could see more this year. There is no reason to roster him in fantasy unless you play in the deepest of IDP leagues.
fantasypros.com

9 Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target (2022)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Rankings noted using FantasyPros...
fantasypros.com

Cristopher Sanchez earns the win against Reds on Wednesday

Cristopher Sanchez allowed three runs on six hits over six innings on Wednesday against the Reds. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 2-1. Sanchez was called up from Triple-A for a spot start when the Phillies needed an extra arm because of a doubleheader this weekend, and he performed admirably. He generated just eight whiffs but used his three-pitch mix to keep the Reds hitters off balance, and pitched to contact with the lead. Sanchez isn't scheduled for another start as of now, but he'll likely get a little extra work late in the season. He's not worth holding in any format.
fantasypros.com

Players Derek Brown is All-In On (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at players Derek Brown is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years...
fantasypros.com

Michael Gallup (knee) will not start season on PUP list

Gallup has spent all off-season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained near the end of last year, and it sounds like his recovery is going well. He has partaken in some light individual drills at practice, and this move further indicates that he may be ready to play early on in the season. He could be a solid late-round value in best ball leagues if he is able to play the majority of the season.
fantasypros.com

Stats You Need to Know for All 32 NFL Teams (2022 Fantasy Football)

The NFL landscape changes yearly. The variance spreads from free-agent signings, NFL Draft picks, coaching hires, and more. Understanding what a team’s offensive scheme could look like and meshing that with relevant nuggets from the previous year helps shape our view of teams and players for the upcoming season.
