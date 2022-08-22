Allen is building quite a fantasy resumé early in his career, particularly in the last few seasons. Allen repeated as the overall QB1 in fantasy in 2020 and 2021, something that had not been done in close to a decade. He will look to accomplish the feat for a third straight year, and there is plenty of reason to feel optimistic that he will do just that. His combination of rushing ability, particularly in the red zone, and one of the best arms in football gives fantasy managers a leg up on their opponents at the QB position week in and week out. Allen does turn the ball over a fair amount, but thanks to his rushing ability he is still able to carry a very safe weekly floor. He is ranked as the QB1 across all formats, and the only question fantasy managers should be asking themselves is when to draft a quarterback first, not who.

13 HOURS AGO